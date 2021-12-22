Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy bronze medal match live: India vs Pakistan
All the live updates from the bronze medal match between India and Pakistan.
Live updates
3.10 pm: And it is time for the India vs Pakistan bronze medal match. National anthems are done.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the bronze medal match of the Asian Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan.
Defending champions and Olympic bronze medallists India suffered a stunning 3-5 defeat against Japan in the second semifinal at Dhaka on Tuesday. This loss came after they have beaten the same opponents 6-0 in their last round-robin match.
Pakistan, on the other hand, lost 5-6 in a thriller against Korea who will now take on Japan in the final.
India will be keen to at least find a place on the podium and they certainly won’t underestimate given how the match against Japan ended.