Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, the first Indian bowler to grab a Test hat-trick, announced on Friday his retirement from all forms of cricket.

“All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable,” the 41-year-old tweeted.

The man known as Turbanator took the fourth-highest number of Test wickets (417) for an off-spinner behind fellow Indian Ashwin Ravichandran and Sri Lankans Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.

He made his international debut in 1998 and last played for India in 2016, having taken part in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 international T20s.

He continued to play in the Indian Premier League including for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Like all cricketers, I too wanted to bade adieu in Indian jersey but fate had something else in store for me,” he said in a video message. “...there comes a time when you have to take some tough decisions and have to move on in life. Mentally I had retired long back but couldn’t announce it.”

Here are some reactions to his official announcement:

A legend and one of the finest to have ever played the game! 🙌#TeamIndia congratulate @harbhajan_singh on a glorious career 👏👏@imVkohli | @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iefNrA4r2M — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2021

Congratulations @harbhajan_singh for a wonderful career. I remember as a kid watching you take that hattrick against Australia in 2001. Thank you for the great memories Bhajji paa. I wish you best for the journey ahead. — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 24, 2021

A champion performer on the field and the life of the team off it. Congratulations on a phenomenal career @harbhajan_singh good luck for your second innings 🤗 pic.twitter.com/mYy3rSpLet — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 24, 2021

A legend of the game and a match winner for our country 🇮🇳 Thank you @harbhajan_singh Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JyudeIuKtK — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 24, 2021

One of the finest to represent 🇮🇳 who won so many games for the nation. Best wishes Bhajju Paa on your retirement. 🙏 @harbhajan_singh — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) December 24, 2021

Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! pic.twitter.com/xEMTpGBru3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 24, 2021

A player who gave it his all and never backed down from a challenge. Congratulations on a wonderful career @harbhajan_singh Paaji. You will be missed. I wish you the very best in your future endeavours. 🙏 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) December 24, 2021

You turned many games for India. You won many for MI. You took to the field and played with passion for all the teams you represented over your long career! 🙌💙



Happy retirement, 𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 🇮🇳⭐️🌀#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/oCBjnBOtPI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 24, 2021

Congratulations on an amazing career. Always was my inspiration and now a good friend. #harbhajansingh 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/pMsDqe84Pt — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) December 24, 2021

Congratulations Bhajji on a great career. It was wonderful to bowl alongside you. Created a lot of good memories on the field. Have a fantastic second innings partner. Best wishes to you and family 👍🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 24, 2021

700+ international wickets for the country is a mammoth feat! We have faith that you shall continue to entertain wherever you head. Good wishes @harbhajan_singh #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/kJw0C7WayW — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) December 24, 2021

Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi 🤗 Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was a pleasure to play alongside you 😊 Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. Wishing you luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/CRtxghzYLv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 24, 2021

Turbanator, as cricket world fondly called Harbhajan Singh, was a remarkable bowler… always be remembered for leading so did to come from back series win in 2001… had always been good with Pakistani cricketers bar a few occasions when politics came in the way… go well spinner! — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) December 24, 2021

There are many terrific Test performances, but there's one very underrated @harbhajan_singh spell not many speak of. It's from an ODI in Centurion against SA in 2001. The doosra he bowled to get Jacques Kallis in that game was a thing of beauty. He took three & India won. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) December 24, 2021

Thank you for everything.

Now come to Mumbai as spin coach. — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) December 24, 2021

What a great career @harbhajan_singh. Wonderful to see you flower from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match-winner. Wish you lots of happiness and satisfaction. You gave your family so much to be proud of https://t.co/QsMjX5eymD — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 24, 2021

Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavours. Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 24, 2021

MS Dhoni ❌

Gautam Gambhir ❌

Virender Sehwag ❌

Sachin Tendulkar ❌

Yuvraj Singh ❌

Virat Kohli ✅

Suresh Raina ❌

Yusuf Pathan ❌

Harbhajan Singh ❌

R Ashwin ✅

Zaheer Khan ❌

Munaf Patel ❌

Ashish Nehra ❌

Piyush Chawla ⭕️

Sreesanth ⭕️#Classof2011 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 24, 2021