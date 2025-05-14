We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the filing of a first information report against state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Shah for his remarks purportedly targeting Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Shah on Tuesday said that those who had widowed the daughters of India had been taught a lesson by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “by sending the sister from their own community”. While he did not name a person, Opposition parties had alleged that the minister was alluding to Qureshi, one of the official spokespersons during the Ministry of External Affairs’ media briefings relating to Operation Sindoor.

The High Court stated that Shah should be charged for endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, as well as promoting enmity. Read on.

The Border Security Force soldier who was detained by Pakistani forces on April 23 was handed back to India. Purnam Kumar Shaw of the 182nd battalion had been in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the border while accompanying Indian farmers beyond the barbed wire fence between the two countries.

Farmers are allowed to work on land just ahead of the fence, which remains within Indian territory, under the supervision of BSF personnel during designated hours – from 9 am to 5 pm.

Shaw, part of the 182nd battalion, was detained amid diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 persons. Read on.

Hours after being blocked in response to legal demands by the Indian government, the X accounts of Chinese state-run news outlet Global Times and Turkish public broadcaster TRT World became accessible in India. The handle of China’s state-run Xinhua news agency on the social media platform remained blocked.

It was unclear what had led to the news outlets being blocked. On May 7, hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, the Indian embassy in Beijing had fact-checked a post by the Global Times, calling it “baseless”. Read on.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd chief justice of India. The oath of office was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Gavai, the first Buddhist and the second Dalit to hold the position, succeeded Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who retired on Tuesday. He will have a tenure of six months before he retires on November 23.

A day earlier, Khanna said that he would not take up any post-retirement job. This marked a departure from some of his predecessors like former Chief Justices P Sathasivam and Ranjan Gogoi, who took up roles such as governors or Rajya Sabha members after retirement. Read on.