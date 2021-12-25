Odisha FC and FC Goa shared the spoils after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Friday.

The match was a tale of two halves with each club taking turns to assume control. FC Goa held the reins in the first half and their offensive pressure yielded a goal in the 42nd minute with Ivan Gonzalez making the net bulge.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, grew in stature after the break and equalized through Jonathas in the 53rd minute.

The draw meant that Odisha FC missed out on a chance to climb higher in the table, whereas the Gaurs remain marooned in 8th position, having only mustered eight points from seven matches.

FC Goa will now face ATK Mohun Bagan in their next match on 29th December, whereas Odisha FC will be up against Hyderabad FC on 28th December.

