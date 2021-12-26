Indian Super League Watch: Goal of the ISL season? Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart scores a stunning free kick Greg Stewart, already the contender for the best player in the Indian Super League this season, scored an epic goal against Kerala Blasters. Scroll Staff An hour ago JFC's Greg Stewart reacts after scoring the goal against KBFC | ISL media Did we just witness the Goal of the season from Greg Stewart? 🔥👀#KBFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball @JamshedpurFC pic.twitter.com/qKGAWLfGN9— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian Super League Jamshedpur FC Greg Stewart Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio