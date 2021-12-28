Temba Bavuma made a fine fifty for South Africa on day three of the Centurion Test before he edged a delivery from Mohammed Shami through to keeper Rishabh Pant and it led to a milestone for the Indian youngster.
It was Pant’s 100th dismissal in Test cricket. It has taken him just 26 matches to reach the milestone with 92 catches and 8 stumpings. He is the fastest Indian to the mark – going past MS Dhoni who needed 36 Tests.
Dhoni leads the overall India tally with 294 dismissals in 90 matches.
South Africa’s Mark Boucher, who is now South Africa’s coach, leads the all-time tally with 555 dismissals in 147 Tests.
Most dismissals by Indian keepers
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Dis
|Ct
|St
|MS Dhoni
|2005-2014
|90
|166
|294
|256
|38
|SMH Kirmani
|1976-1986
|88
|151
|198
|160
|38
|KS More
|1986-1993
|49
|90
|130
|110
|20
|NR Mongia
|1994-2001
|44
|77
|107
|99
|8
|WP Saha
|2010-2021
|40
|76
|104
|92
|12
|RR Pant
|2018-2021
|26*
|50
|100
|92
|8
|FM Engineer
|1961-1975
|46
|83
|82
|66
|16
|PA Patel
|2002-2018
|25
|47
|72
|62
|10
|KD Karthik
|2004-2018
|26
|35
|57
|51
|6
|NS Tamhane
|1955-1961
|21
|35
|51
|35
|16
Most dismissals by wicket-keepers
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Dis
|Ct
|St
|MV Boucher (ICC/SA)
|1997-2012
|147
|555
|532
|23
|AC Gilchrist (AUS)
|1999-2008
|96
|416
|379
|37
|IA Healy (AUS)
|1988-1999
|119
|395
|366
|29
|RW Marsh (AUS)
|1970-1984
|96
|355
|343
|12
|MS Dhoni (INDIA)
|2005-2014
|90
|294
|256
|38
|BJ Haddin (AUS)
|2008-2015
|66
|270
|262
|8
|PJL Dujon (WI)
|1981-1991
|81
|270
|265
|5
|APE Knott (ENG)
|1967-1981
|95
|269
|250
|19
|BJ Watling (NZ)
|2009-2021
|75
|265
|257
|8
|MJ Prior (ENG)
|2007-2014
|79
|256
|243
|13
|AJ Stewart (ENG)
|1990-2003
|133
|241
|227
|14
|Q de Kock (SA)
|2014-2021
|54*
|229
|218
|11
Stats courtesy: ESPNCricinfo
