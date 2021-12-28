Temba Bavuma made a fine fifty for South Africa on day three of the Centurion Test before he edged a delivery from Mohammed Shami through to keeper Rishabh Pant and it led to a milestone for the Indian youngster.

It was Pant’s 100th dismissal in Test cricket. It has taken him just 26 matches to reach the milestone with 92 catches and 8 stumpings. He is the fastest Indian to the mark – going past MS Dhoni who needed 36 Tests.

Dhoni leads the overall India tally with 294 dismissals in 90 matches.

South Africa’s Mark Boucher, who is now South Africa’s coach, leads the all-time tally with 555 dismissals in 147 Tests.

Most dismissals by Indian keepers Player Span Mat Inns Dis Ct St MS Dhoni 2005-2014 90 166 294 256 38 SMH Kirmani 1976-1986 88 151 198 160 38 KS More 1986-1993 49 90 130 110 20 NR Mongia 1994-2001 44 77 107 99 8 WP Saha 2010-2021 40 76 104 92 12 RR Pant 2018-2021 26* 50 100 92 8 FM Engineer 1961-1975 46 83 82 66 16 PA Patel 2002-2018 25 47 72 62 10 KD Karthik 2004-2018 26 35 57 51 6 NS Tamhane 1955-1961 21 35 51 35 16 *Ongoing Test

Most dismissals by wicket-keepers Player Span Mat Dis Ct St MV Boucher (ICC/SA) 1997-2012 147 555 532 23 AC Gilchrist (AUS) 1999-2008 96 416 379 37 IA Healy (AUS) 1988-1999 119 395 366 29 RW Marsh (AUS) 1970-1984 96 355 343 12 MS Dhoni (INDIA) 2005-2014 90 294 256 38 BJ Haddin (AUS) 2008-2015 66 270 262 8 PJL Dujon (WI) 1981-1991 81 270 265 5 APE Knott (ENG) 1967-1981 95 269 250 19 BJ Watling (NZ) 2009-2021 75 265 257 8 MJ Prior (ENG) 2007-2014 79 256 243 13 AJ Stewart (ENG) 1990-2003 133 241 227 14 Q de Kock (SA) 2014-2021 54* 229 218 11

A century of dismissals for @RishabhPant17 from behind the stumps in whites👏👏



He becomes the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to achieve this feat.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6pHpfnLDO1 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021

Tests taken to effect 100 dismissals (India's wicketkeepers)



26 Rishabh Pant

36 MS Dhoni/Wriddhiman Saha

39 Kiran More

41 Nayan Mongia

42 Syed Kirmani#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/YKdHwmTdkR — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) December 28, 2021

Stats courtesy: ESPNCricinfo