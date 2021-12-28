Mohammed Shami turned in a brilliant bowling performance to help dismiss South Africa for 197 and in the process, he became just the 11th Indian bowler to claim 200 wickets in Test cricket.
He was the pick of the Indian bowlers on display at Centurion, impressing not only with his control but also his ability to keep the batters on the edge. He finished with figures of 16-5-44-5.
Bumrah was off the field for the majority of the SA innings after he twisted his ankle but Shami’s performance made light work of his absence.
He has also moved up to fifth in the pacer’s list for highest wicket-takers. Kapil Dev with 434 leads the pack.
Most wickets by an Indian in Tests
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Wkts
|Ave
|SR
|A Kumble
|1990-2008
|132
|619
|29.65
|65.9
|N Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|131
|434
|29.64
|63.9
|R Ashwin
|2011-2021
|82*
|427
|24.21
|52.3
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2015
|103
|417
|32.46
|68.5
|I Sharma
|2007-2021
|105
|311
|32.40
|61.6
|Z Khan
|2000-2014
|92
|311
|32.94
|60.4
|BS Bedi
|1966-1979
|67
|266
|28.71
|80.3
|BS Chandrasekhar
|1964-1979
|58
|242
|29.74
|65.9
|J Srinath
|1991-2002
|67
|236
|30.49
|64.0
|RA Jadeja
|2012-2021
|57
|232
|24.84
|61.7
|Mohammed Shami
|2013-2021
|55*
|200
|27.10
|49.4
Most wickets by an Indian pacer in Tests
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Wkts
|Ave
|SR
|N Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|131
|434
|29.64
|63.9
|I Sharma
|2007-2021
|105
|311
|32.40
|61.6
|Z Khan
|2000-2014
|92
|311
|32.94
|60.4
|J Srinath
|1991-2002
|67
|236
|30.49
|64.0
|Mohd Shami
|2013-2021
|55*
|200
|27.10
|49.4
Stats courtesy ESPNCricinfo
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.