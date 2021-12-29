Bartholomew Ogbeche registered a brace, scoring on either side of halftime as Hyderabad FC recorded an emphatic 6-1 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday.

Ogbeche scored in the 39th and 60th minute after Hector Rodas turned one in his own net in the 9th minute to hand Hyderabad an early lead. Edu Garcia (54th), Javier Siverio (72nd) and Joao Victor (86 P) got on the scoresheet for Hyderabad in a mind-blowing second-half display. For Odisha’s case, Juanan scored an own goal in the 16th minute to make it 1-1, but after that, it was pretty much one-way traffic till the final whistle.

The result means Hyderabad remain second in the points table with 15 points from eight games while Odisha are seventh in the table having 10 points from eight matches. Ogbeche is now the top-scorer of the league with eight goals to his name.

Here are the match highlights and post-match reactions:

