Jasprit Bumrah produced a couple of magic deliveries at the fag end of the fourth day as India remained on course for an emphatic victory against a rattled South Africa in the first Test here on Wednesday.

Chasing a never achieved victory target of 305 at the Supersport Park, South Africa finished the day at 94 for 4 with Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all-out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

The home side would be hoping for their captain Dean Elgar’s dogged defiance and mind you, if enough overs are possible, India could also be under pressure if the likes of Quinton de Kock and Wiaan Mulder get going.

But there has been the threat of rain on the final day on Thursday for a while now.

The match is supposed to start at 10 am local time and initial signs are that a timely start is very much on the cards with the threat of rain (% in the column below) increasing through the day.

Courtesy: Weather.com (Centurion weather forecast for Thursday as of 1200 noon IST)

From those present in the venue, the early update is good for some cricket in the first session:

In case you were wondering, here's a quick weather update from our man in Centurion, @TelfordVice #SAvIND



"Brilliant morning here, and the threat of rain has receded well into the afternoon" pic.twitter.com/RGB8qD73GM — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) December 30, 2021