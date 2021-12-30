India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Centurion on Thursday.

Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park.

The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch, trailing by 123 runs and then lost quick wickets after the restart, to nullify any threat of rain. With that, India won a Test match in Centurion for the first time ever.

South Africa had finished the fourth day at 94 for four with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Data check: From Brisbane to Centurion, India start and end 2021 with first ever Test wins at venues

Brilliant way to start the tour. 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/1WdrHwfP2X — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2021

Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2TGI41kH7B — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021

Great to start off the series on a positive note. 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/7Be03Zj1jb — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 30, 2021

Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord’s and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k9zTHE1nWQ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2021

Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/NdY18b1GHP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2021

A phenomenal 2021 in Test Match Cricket for #TeamIndia. To become the first Asian Team to won at Centurion, this is a special team and a special win. Shami was exceptional but KL Rahul’s masterclass was a delight and the major difference #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/IQafGsByta — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 30, 2021

Fortress Centurion has been breached. This is a ground on which South Africa usually win, and one on which they have beaten India handsomely on the previous two occasions they've played. India convincing winners here and looking good for a first series win in South Africa. — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) December 30, 2021

Breakfast in Gabba, Lunch in Lord's, and Dinner in Centurion. Thank you 2021. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 30, 2021

A year to remember, Gabba and Centurion. 2021 in Test cricket will be remembered forever. Thank you, Team India. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) December 30, 2021

Great victory for Team India ..not surprised by the result at all...will be a hard team to beat this series..South africa will have to play out of their skins to do that ..enjoy the new year @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 30, 2021

Started the year with Gabba and ending it with Centurion!

Congratulations for the historic Test win #TeamIndia.

What a brilliant performance to beat the hosts in such a grand manner! 🙌#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ymnAbwtPJ6 — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 30, 2021

Started 2021 with that hard fought draw in Sydney and ending it by conquering Centurion, with series wins in Australia and England in between. One of the best years for India in Test cricket. What a ride! — Manya (@CSKian716) December 30, 2021

Starting the year at the Gabba and finishing it thus at Centurion is a mighty achievement. The WTC final was the only aberration in a great year of test cricket — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2021

From a miracle at the Gabba to a clinical win at the Centurion. That World Test final aside, it's been a vintage year for Indian test cricket. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 30, 2021

All in the same year!!! Has to be the best year for India in the annals of their Test cricket heritage.#SAvsIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 30, 2021

India kicked off with Gabba and finished off 2021 with a brilliant win in Centurion.. you can safely call this as India's greatest test run that too away from home.. #SAvIND #Cricket — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) December 30, 2021