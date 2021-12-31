Pawan Sehrawat was the toast of the night as he scored 22 points (19 raid points and 3 tackle points) to help Bengaluru Bulls get the better of Haryana Steelers 42-28 in match 22 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Pawan’s special liking towards Haryana Steelers was visible as he looked sharp in his raids. Primarily

a right-side raider, Pawan worked hard on raiding from both sides and put all his learnings to use as

he caught Haryana Steelers off guard.

The gulf of difference in talent was evident as Pawan was exceptional on the night. Vikash Kandola

was the next best raider with just 7 points. Incidentally, Pawan scored 39 points against Haryana Steelers the last season.

In the earlier match, Young raider V Ajith Kumar (11 points from 14 raids) and Abhishek Singh (10 points from 22 raids) called the shots in style as U Mumba steamrollered past Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-28 in match 21.

This was U Mumba’s second win of the season.

For the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal was the only shining star as he picked up 14 points but sadly lacked support from his teammates.

The two results meant both Bulls and U Mumba are in the top three of the standings.