A sensational second-half display from Pawan Sehrawat and the defence helped the Bengaluru Bulls beat the Puneri Paltan 40-29 and ascend to the top of the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 points table.

The Bulls outscored the Paltan 27-11 in the second half, with Sehrawat managing 10.

In the other game of the day, a scintillating second-half comeback from the Gujarat Giants fell short as the Haryana Steelers held their nerve to win 34-32.

Vikash Kandola and Meetu Mahender combined for 20 raid points for the Steelers, while Rakesh scored 19 raid points for the Giants.

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Bengaluru Bulls 6 4 1 1 23
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 5 3 0 2 21
3 U Mumba 5 2 1 2 17
4 Patna Pirates 4 3 1 0 16
5 Tamil Thalaivas 5 1 1 3 14
6 Gujarat Giants 5 1 2 2 13
7 UP Yoddha 5 1 2 2 13
8 Haryana Steelers 5 2 3 0 12
9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 4 2 2 0 11
10 Bengal Warriors 5 2 3 0 11
11 Telugu Titans 4 0 2 2 8
12 Puneri Paltan 5 1 4 0 5
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts