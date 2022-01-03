A sensational second-half display from Pawan Sehrawat and the defence helped the Bengaluru Bulls beat the Puneri Paltan 40-29 and ascend to the top of the Pro Kabaddi Season 8 points table.

The Bulls outscored the Paltan 27-11 in the second half, with Sehrawat managing 10.

In the other game of the day, a scintillating second-half comeback from the Gujarat Giants fell short as the Haryana Steelers held their nerve to win 34-32.

Vikash Kandola and Meetu Mahender combined for 20 raid points for the Steelers, while Rakesh scored 19 raid points for the Giants.