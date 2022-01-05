Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain took a career-best 6/46 as Bangladesh beat world Test champions New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, capturing their first-ever win in New Zealand.

Ebadot had bowled Bangladesh to the brink of a famous victory by the end of the fourth day when he had figures of 4/39. He broke down the last of New Zealand’s resistance with two quick wickets as the home team was dismissed in its second innings for 169, its lowest score against Bangladesh.

New Zealand trailed by 130 runs in the first innings, leaving Bangladesh to score only 40 for victory. The visitors lost two wickets but captain Mominul Haque, top-scorer in the first innings, and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim were at the crease when Bangladesh reached 42/2.

It was only Bangladesh’s sixth Test win away from home and their first Test win over a team ranked in the top five (New Zealand is ranked No 2 and Bangladesh in No 9). The result also brought to an end New Zealand’s unbeaten streak in their last 17 Tests at home.

Ebadot, a former volleyball player who became a Test cricketer after winning a fast bowling competition, had only 11 Test wickets at an average of 81 when he came into this match as Bangladesh’s third seamer.

“I can’t describe it. It’s an unbelievable thing,” said Bangladesh skipper Haque.

“Honestly, I couldn’t sleep yesterday because of the pressure and I didn’t know what will happen today,” added Haque. “It was very important to win the Test match, everyone knows we have to improve our Test cricket, (but) we didn’t focus on the result, we focused on the process. If you think it’s going to be tough it will be tough.”

Here are reactions to Bangladesh’s historic victory against New Zealand:

"Bangladesh certainly showed us how to go about things on that wicket" - Hear from BLACKCAPS captain @Tomlatham2 on @sparknzsport after play at Bay Oval. Bangladesh with an 8 wicket win to start the Walton Test Series. Scorecard | https://t.co/MPhNtXPLQL #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/MEz2IbkuMt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 5, 2022

Winning in New Zealnd is tough for any touring side. Well done on this mountainous achievement at the mount maunganui! Congratulations @BCBtigers — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 5, 2022

Most of us in this part of the world missed live action but Bangladesh pulled off a heist to start their 2022 with a bang! Congratulations @BCBtigers on your first Test win against New Zealand, you can be very proud of this achievement #BANvsNZ — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) January 5, 2022

Incredible advertisement for the health of Test 🏏. Bangladesh breaks New Zealand's run of 17 Tests unbeaten at home!!! #NZvsBan #BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/4NwcRiSCNn — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 5, 2022

What a start for Test cricket in 2022! Bangladesh beats New Zealand. Just imagine that India , SriLanka and Pakistan Haven’t seen a win red ball in NZ in over a decade. Congratulations @BCBtigers #NZvsBan #BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/NuAgqxd2z0 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 5, 2022

Well done Bangladesh Tigers. That is some achievement to kickstart 2022. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 5, 2022

Bangladesh becomes the first Asian team to beat New Zealand in New Zealand in Test cricket in the last 10 years. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2022

First ever Test win for Bangladesh over New Zealand pic.twitter.com/JQxH3Y6L8Y — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 5, 2022

In the 50th year of their independence, Bangladesh record a historic test win, beating World Test Champions New Zealand at the Bay Oval. Ebadot Hossain, a volleyball player who started playing serious cricket just a few years ago rips through the Kiwis with 6/46! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 5, 2022

A 10-year challenge! From joining the Bangladesh Air Force as a volleyball player in 2012 and serving actively as a soldier, Ebadot Hossain wins Player of the Match during Bangladesh's undoubtedly biggest moment of Test cricket, in 2022.#NZvBAN — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 5, 2022

What a special moment for Bangladesh cricket, not to mention Test cricket. #NZvBAN https://t.co/jbojZfXb7l — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 5, 2022

Well played, Bangladesh 🇧🇩 👏👏



Not many teams can beat New Zealand in their backyard…



2021 was a great year for Test cricket…2022 has started on a great note too. ✌️🥳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2022

NZ was undefeated at home since 2017 ,they were unbeaten for 17 home tests,and had won 8 out of those 17 by an innings,Bangladesh had lost all home and all away series since 2019 ( except vs ZIM ),if this is not the biggest upset ever in Cricket history i don't know what else is — Abhinandan (@Abhinandan673) January 5, 2022

What a way to start the year for bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff. — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) January 5, 2022

Bangladesh! Go you good things! This sure is something! What a fight! A ripper of a match. So so good to see! Have loved every minute of it! #NZvBAN — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 4, 2022

Visiting teams with most Test wins in New Zealand since 2010:



🇦🇺 Australia (4)

🇿🇦 South Africa (2)

🇵🇰 Pakistan (1)

🇧🇩 Bangladesh (1)#Cricket | #NZvBAN — 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 (@imtheguy007) January 5, 2022

Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog.

What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow 🙌🏻👏🏻 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/EkY5WDXahj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

Congratulations @BCBtigers🇧🇩 for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time. #NZvsBan pic.twitter.com/oSAnlAkzbI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 5, 2022

Fabulous by @BCBtigers #nzvban Completely out playing @BLACKCAPS in NZ is not easy .. Outstanding indeed ..a win to cherish .Congratulations — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 5, 2022

No Shakib, No Mahmudullah, No Tamim, No Mustafizur.



Who would have thought this Bangladesh team will beat the World Test Champion New Zealand, that too in their own backyard. Congratulations @BCBtigers !! Well played. — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) January 5, 2022

Bangladesh are the first Asian team to win a Test match in New Zealand since January 2011 🤯🤯. In this period Pak have lost 4/5, India have lost 3/4, SL have lost 5/6 & now Bang have won 1/5. An achievement Bangladesh cricket should really really be proud of. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) January 5, 2022

Bangladesh pace bowlers to win a Player of the Match award in Test cricket:



Mashrafe Mortaza vs India, Chattogram 2007

Mustafizur Rahman vs South Africa, Chattogram 2015

EBADOT HOSSAIN vs New Zealand, Mt. Maunganui 2021#NZvBAN — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 5, 2022

By losing to Bangladesh today, New Zealand end their 3 record streaks.



✔️6 consecutive Test wins at home (their highest)

✔️17 consecutive unbeaten Tests at home (their highest)

✔️8 consecutive Test series wins at home (their highest)#NZvBAN — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 5, 2022

Can't think of a bigger shock in Test history than Bangladesh's win in NZ. Possibly in cricket history. In 21 previous Tests in NZ, Aus, SA and England, Bangladesh had lost all 21, 15 by an innnings, the rest heavily. https://t.co/65WlPLwsTr NZ had won 10 of last 11 at home. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) January 5, 2022

Mushfiqur hits the winning runs - how fitting, what a servant he's been. Bangladesh's finest moment in Test cricket. #NZvBAN — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) January 5, 2022

(With inputs from PTI)