Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain took a career-best 6/46 as Bangladesh beat world Test champions New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, capturing their first-ever win in New Zealand.
Ebadot had bowled Bangladesh to the brink of a famous victory by the end of the fourth day when he had figures of 4/39. He broke down the last of New Zealand’s resistance with two quick wickets as the home team was dismissed in its second innings for 169, its lowest score against Bangladesh.
New Zealand trailed by 130 runs in the first innings, leaving Bangladesh to score only 40 for victory. The visitors lost two wickets but captain Mominul Haque, top-scorer in the first innings, and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim were at the crease when Bangladesh reached 42/2.
It was only Bangladesh’s sixth Test win away from home and their first Test win over a team ranked in the top five (New Zealand is ranked No 2 and Bangladesh in No 9). The result also brought to an end New Zealand’s unbeaten streak in their last 17 Tests at home.
Ebadot, a former volleyball player who became a Test cricketer after winning a fast bowling competition, had only 11 Test wickets at an average of 81 when he came into this match as Bangladesh’s third seamer.
“I can’t describe it. It’s an unbelievable thing,” said Bangladesh skipper Haque.
“Honestly, I couldn’t sleep yesterday because of the pressure and I didn’t know what will happen today,” added Haque. “It was very important to win the Test match, everyone knows we have to improve our Test cricket, (but) we didn’t focus on the result, we focused on the process. If you think it’s going to be tough it will be tough.”
