UP Yoddha lost to Tamil Thalaivas in their sixth match of Pro Kabaddi League 8 at Grand Whitefield Bengaluru.

In another match on Tuesday, U Mumba held Haryana Steelers to a 24-24 tie. Captain Fazel Atrachali had four points in defence for Mumbai in a low-scoring game where defences overpowered the raiders.

But Haryana will only have themselves to blame after allowing Abhishek Singh to make a valid final raid of the match with scores tied and no time remaining. All-rounder Rohit Gulia scored eight points for the Steelers.

UP Yoddha gave away crucial points in the first half as the Thalaivas raced ahead and led 10-21. However, UP Yoddha tried to make a comeback in the second by inflicting two back to back super tackles followed by a multi-point raid by Surender Gill which earned them six points in the first three minutes.

UP Yoddha fought back but couldn’t reduce the deficit as the match ended 33-39 in favour of the Thalaivas.

Updated points table

Team GP W L D PD Pts
Bengaluru Bulls 6 4 1 1 18 23
Dabang Delhi 5 3 0 2 32 21
Patna Pirates 5 4 1 0 29 21
U Mumba 6 2 1 3 21 20
Tamil Thalaivas 6 2 1 3 8 19
Bengal Warriors 6 3 3 0 -21 16
Haryana Steelers 6 2 3 1 -15 15
UP Yoddha 6 1 3 2 -13 14
Gujarat Giants 5 1 2 2 2 13
Pink Panthers 5 2 3 0 -14 12
Telugu Titans 5 0 3 2 -4 9
Puneri Paltan 5 1 4 0 -43 5
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts