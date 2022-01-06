Questions and debates surrounded the India squad that was announced on Thursday for the ICC Women’s World Cup coming up in New Zealand.

Veteran Mithali Raj will lead the last edition’s runner-up side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy.

The squad expectedly includes veterans Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami and the young Shafali Verma among others. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha Pandey were among the notable absentees.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad through a press release that said, “All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6th, 2022 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February, 2022.”

That is the full extent of the official communication received so far regarding the 15-member team that will look to end India’s wait for the trophy.

Squad ODIs against NZ & ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Here are some reactions to the selection:

It's your *world cup* squad announcement. Surely you should be making at least a fraction of the song and dance Netflix is making for their women's cricket film launch 🤦‍♀️ — Karunya (@kuks) January 6, 2022

"I’m not here to talk about selections, or the lack of them. I am not here to talk about weight or fielding. I am certainly not here to talk about favouritism.



I'm here to talk about processes."



Wrote this in May 2021.



The Indian team for the #CWC22 is out. No PC (so far). — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) January 6, 2022

Who else can see opposition sniggering/ heaving a sigh of relief at what was just announced? The selection circus won’t end it seems… #OkayThanksBye #IJustHadTo #TheGreatIndianCircus #AlsoNoInjuries #JustSaying #ForeverBlamingTheBowlers — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) January 6, 2022

Like we had @chetans1987 answer questions it will be great if we can have #NeetuDavid today on the World Cup selection. It’s the World Cup and I am sure there are many who would want to speak to her. @JayShah @SGanguly99 will be good if there is an interaction. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 6, 2022

ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ

ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ is Jemimah? ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ

ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ https://t.co/0AxzdidYPa — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) January 6, 2022

Most Australian players said they were surprised and kind of happy to see Shikha Pandey not play in the Test and ODIs. She came out and did well in the T20Is. Took Goa to knockouts in the Senior One Day. But despite all that, she has not been picked. — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@theumpires_call) January 6, 2022

I am given to understand no press conference is lined up at the moment for India Women's ODI World Cup squad announcement, which was done earlier this morning through a press release.



FWIW, a virtual presser was held to announce India Men's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) January 6, 2022

Dear Jems, this is not the end of the road for you. You're very young and a lot of world cups and glory awaits you in the future. Keep playing, never give up. And Shikha too! 🙏🇮🇳 — Niranjana (@niramen26) January 6, 2022

Quite how India have reached their final squad of the 2017-2022 World Cup cycle with Jemimah Rodrigues not even in the standby squad for the World Cup is beyond me.



One of the worst cases of mismanaging a stellar talent by multiple coaching/selection setups.#CWC22 #NZvIND — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) January 6, 2022

NZ conditions. Would have suited her soo soo much !!! What a miss she would be !!! And we don't even know why she has been left out 😡 https://t.co/EyRBugc1bt — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) January 6, 2022

Another day, another squad announced and no explanation offered. So I guess we're going into the #worldcup with more questions. #WomensCricket — Karunya (@kuks) January 6, 2022

Woah! India drop Jemimah & Shikha Pandey from the World Cup squad?



That's big. Don't think leaving out Jemimah is the right call. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) January 6, 2022

A player who performs well in domestics, should obviously get a chance in national team.



But directly for WORLD CUP? Without even proving themselves in the international circuit in recent times?

If this is a right decision then i accept, i don't understand much about cricket 🙏 — Poulami (@Crictopher17) January 6, 2022

Neetu David 🤝 Chetan Sharma.@BCCI and @BCCIWomen selection committees never fail to disappoint 🙁 — Deepti (@deeptiraonayak) January 6, 2022

As much as i am for domestic performances being rewarded, not sure if a world tournament is the stage for ‘first experiences’. And not at the cost of players who haven’t done massively wrong, either. Selectors would have their valid reasons, must make them public. #CWC22 — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) January 6, 2022

1.38 billion Indians right behind y’all 🇮🇳



Get it home,@mandhana_smriti & Co. 🏆 https://t.co/J3Ha0M4gKs — Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) January 6, 2022

15 reasons to believe. 🏆🇮🇳 https://t.co/hGSdn3fHum — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 6, 2022

Shikha Pandey dropped? The feeder system must be brimming with talent that’s impossible to ignore. It’s shocking to say the least. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 6, 2022