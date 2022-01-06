Questions and debates surrounded the India squad that was announced on Thursday for the ICC Women’s World Cup coming up in New Zealand.
Veteran Mithali Raj will lead the last edition’s runner-up side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy.
The squad expectedly includes veterans Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami and the young Shafali Verma among others. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha Pandey were among the notable absentees.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad through a press release that said, “All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6th, 2022 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February, 2022.”
That is the full extent of the official communication received so far regarding the 15-member team that will look to end India’s wait for the trophy.
Squad ODIs against NZ & ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.
Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.
Here are some reactions to the selection:
