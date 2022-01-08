Haryana Steelers beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 41-37 in a highly entertaining Match 38 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at Bengaluru.
Bengal took the lead in the initial stages with an All Out, but young sensation Meetu inspired a comeback for the Steelers with a Super 10.
Maninder Singh scored 14 points for the Warriors, but the lack of a quality support raider proved costly against an in-form Haryana defence.
Jaipur win
Raider Arjun Deshwal was once again the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Puneri Paltan 31-26 in Match 39 of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Panthers’ lead raider scored 11 points, another Super 10 in Season 8, while defenders Sandeep Dhull and Sahul Kumar scored 4 points each.
The Season 1 champions jumped to the 7th position on the table after the victory.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Bengaluru Bulls
|7
|5
|1
|1
|28
|2
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|6
|4
|0
|2
|26
|3
|Patna Pirates
|6
|4
|1
|1
|24
|4
|Tamil Thalaivas
|7
|2
|1
|4
|22
|5
|U Mumba
|6
|2
|1
|3
|20
|6
|Haryana Steelers
|7
|3
|3
|1
|20
|7
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7
|3
|4
|0
|18
|8
|Bengal Warriors
|7
|3
|4
|0
|17
|9
|Gujarat Giants
|6
|1
|3
|2
|14
|10
|UP Yoddha
|6
|1
|3
|2
|14
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|7
|2
|5
|0
|11
|12
|Telugu Titans
|6
|0
|4
|2
|10
