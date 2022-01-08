Haryana Steelers beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 41-37 in a highly entertaining Match 38 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at Bengaluru.

Bengal took the lead in the initial stages with an All Out, but young sensation Meetu inspired a comeback for the Steelers with a Super 10.

Maninder Singh scored 14 points for the Warriors, but the lack of a quality support raider proved costly against an in-form Haryana defence.

Jaipur win

Raider Arjun Deshwal was once again the star for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they beat Puneri Paltan 31-26 in Match 39 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Panthers’ lead raider scored 11 points, another Super 10 in Season 8, while defenders Sandeep Dhull and Sahul Kumar scored 4 points each.

The Season 1 champions jumped to the 7th position on the table after the victory.