Field Watch Watch: From a dropped catch to seven runs, an eventful delivery in the New Zealand-Bangladesh Test Ebadot Hossain should have had a wicket, instead he had to chase the ball a few seconds later in vain and concede seven runs off one delivery. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Bangladesh players react after a dropped catch during the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 9, 2022. | Marty MELVILLE / AFP Meanwhile, across the Tasman Sea... ⛴️Chaos in the field for Bangladesh as Will Young scores a seven (yes, you read that correctly!) 😅#NZvBAN | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/fvrD1xmNDd— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2022