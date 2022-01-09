FC Goa snapped their four-match winless streak after a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in the 2021-’22 Indian Super League season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The result denied the Marina Machans from breaching the top-four places in the points table while Goa reached eighth spot.

Jorge Ortiz (82’) broke the deadlock with a sublime long-range goal late into the game. The solitary goal from the Spaniard was enough to secure three points.

The match also saw FC Goa defender Anwar Ali, who was part of the Fifa U17 World Cup but had since been diagnosed with a heart condition that nearly ended his career, make his first ISL start.

Chennaiyin FC will clash with Hyderabad FC in their next fixture at the PJN Stadium on Thursday whereas FC Goa is up against NorthEast United at the Athletic Stadium on Friday.

Pos Club M W D L GD Points 1 Mumbai City FC 10 5 2 3 5 17 2 Hyderabad FC 9 4 4 1 11 16 3 Jamshedpur FC 10 4 4 2 5 16 4 ATK Mohun Bagan 9 4 3 2 2 15 5 Kerala Blasters FC 9 3 5 1 5 14 6 Chennaiyin FC 10 4 2 4 -3 14 7 Odisha FC 9 4 1 4 -4 13 8 FC Goa 10 3 3 4 -4 12 9 Bengaluru FC 10 2 4 4 -2 10 10 NorthEast United FC 10 2 2 6 -7 8 11 SC East Bengal 10 0 6 4 -8 6