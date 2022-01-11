The wait for an international century continued for Virat Kohli but the Indian captain played a fantastic albeit lone hand for his side on day of of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.

India were bowled out for 223 after winning the toss and batting first.

The highlight of the Indian innings Kohli’s knock of 79. He displayed great patience to craft a great innings in trying conditions.

For much of the early part of his innings, he didn’t chase the wide delivery and waited for the bowlers to come to him before he played his shot, scoring nearly 60% of his first 46 runs down the leg side. After his fifty, he looked well on course to break his century drought before quick wickets forced him to start looking for quick runs.

In the process, he edged one to the keeper off the magnificent Kagiso Rabada. The patient innings showed that Kohli was at least close to his best once again.

Rabada, playing in his 50th Test, took four for 73.

Here are some reactions to the innings:

Just love watching Kohli bat. Test cricket is lucky to have him #SAvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 11, 2022

79 off 201. Kohli picks the right day to bat like a Wall. 👏 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 11, 2022

Indian innings summed up in a pic. Once again onus on bowlers to keep us in the game. #SAvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/vsRasnJAy0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 11, 2022

That inning had Virat Kohli’s Class written all over it. #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2022

Ever since scoring his maiden double century (his 12th career 100) in North Sound in June 2016, this is the first time the number of half-centuries (28) has exceeded centuries (27) for Virat Kohli in his Test career.#SAvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 11, 2022

Very good knock @imVkohli for sure 100 was calling but he had little support from the other end. Think he’s back and a ton is just around the corner. Top knock 👏 captain ! #SAvIND — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) January 11, 2022

It's very special to see the greatest of talents and stroke makers dig in, play hard and find ways to survive long periods of time to achieve greatness.



Good going @imVkohli 👑#SAvIND #DKommBox pic.twitter.com/VLonyileHe — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 11, 2022

Sterling knock by @imVkohli, showed class, character, commitment. Alas couldn’t convert it into a much awaited century, but something to cheer in an otherwise very poor batting performance by India — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 11, 2022

Doesn’t really matter if it’s a century or not. That was indeed a top-class knock by a top-class batter. PLAYED, Virat Kohli. #SAvIND — Prajakta (@18prajakta) January 11, 2022

Like Virat said yesterday, “I am a victim of standards set by nobody but myself” Damn right. That 100 would’ve felt heavenly, but this 79 was the closest to that in the last 2 years. Chin up, well fought. ❤️ — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 11, 2022

*Number of seconds any opening partnership for England lasts https://t.co/VyPRlY7KmJ — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) January 11, 2022

The only consolation is that it would've hurt more if he had been stranded. — Manya (@CSKian716) January 11, 2022

I'm counting that as the 71st idc what u say😤😤 #INDvSA — Riyan Parag (@ParagRiyan) January 11, 2022

This will go down as one of the best knock in the career of Virat Kohli, control percentage was 92 when he was going through a rough patch in his career and the pitch was tough as well. Only very few in the world do this and Kohli is one among them. pic.twitter.com/KyJLyrF4XL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2022

A little luck, shades of 2018 England and good old determination. This was Kohli at his most determined. A knock we'll remember for a long time. pic.twitter.com/Ue1zeIb0k2 — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) January 11, 2022