Chennaiyin FC were held to a draw by Hyderabad FC in a tense Indian Super League game that ended in a 1-1 stalemate at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday.

Chennaiyin went ahead through Mohd Sajid Dhot in the 13th minute but could not hold on to their slender lead till halftime as Javier Siverio (45th) continued his scoring spree with a goal on the cusp of halftime.

There were no goals in the second period as Debjit Majumder made a string of saves in the Chennaiyin goal. The home side put pressure in the six minutes of added time for the winner but in the end, it ended all square.

The result meant that Hyderabad moved to third in the table with 17 points from 11 games, while Chennaiyin remained sixth with 15 points from 11 matches.

