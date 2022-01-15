Jaipur Pink Panthers beat table-toppers Patna Pirates 38-28 in match No 53 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Friday.

Raider Deepak Hooda scored a Super 10 and was aided by Arjun Deshwal with nine points as the Panthers continued their habit of beating top teams in Season 8.

Patna had an off day on the mat with their raiders struggling to make the required impact. Coach Ram Mehar Singh will have a lot to ponder after a loss that exposed Patna’s weaknesses.

In the second match on Friday, Bengaluru Bulls proved their title credentials with a well-fought 46-37 victory against Gujarat Giants in match No 54 of the season.

The Season 6 champions showed great composure on the mat against a well-drilled Giants team to earn a victory that puts them on top of the points table.