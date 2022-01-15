India Open badminton, semifinals live: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag among those in action
Updates from semifinals day of India Open Super 500 event.
Live updates
Women’s doubles semifinal, India 4-11 Thailand: Benyapa, the younger sister (19), taking charge of the match here. The Indians did well briefly to make it a 4-point game but the Thai pair have pulled ahead.
Women’s doubles semifinal, India 1-5 Thailand (score corrected): The Indians have benefited from the withdrawal of 7th seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in their quarter of the draw (Jolly tested positive for Covid). The Aimsaard sisters are off to a fine start here.
Women’s doubles semifinal, India vs Thailand: Haritha (26) and Ashna (24) have played recent ranking tournaments together, this is their first international outing. Some huge ranking points gained already. Both are from Ernakulam. Can they pull off a massive upset? Aimsaard sisters start big favourites.
Women’s doubles semifinal, India vs Thailand: The first match featuring India is a surprise semifinalist in the women’s doubles. Unheralded pairing of Haritha MH and Ashna Roy, in their first international tournament together if I am not mistaken, are in action shortly. Here’s how they got here.
In a battle of fine margins against HS Prannoy in the quarterfinals, Lakshya had to win to just keep the momentum going. Having already run Srikanth close in Huelva, this was another test for Lakshya and one he eventually aced. The 20-year-old fought back from a game down to win 14-21 21-9, 21-14.
India Open: Lakshya Sen builds momentum with impressive win over HS Prannoy
2.02 pm: The first match of the day, one of the rare cases of seedings holding so far, has seen the [1] pair force a decider against [3] pair.
ICYMI: Two-time Olympic Games medallist PV Sindhu features in Forbes’ top 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world, a list that is topped once again by tennis star Naomi Osaka.
Sindhu was ranked No 7, with total earnings of $7.2 million for 2021. She had previously feature in the list in 2018, also at No 7 with earnings of $8.5 million then.
01.35 pm: First things first, Covid-19 has continued to affect the India Open. After a slew of withdrawals (all Indian players) before the second round, two Russian players were withdrawn from the main draw ahead of their mixed doubles semifinal clash on Saturday.
Second seeded Russian mixed doubles player Rodion Alimov tested positive for the virus and was withdrawn from the $400,000 tournament. His mixed doubles partner Alina Davletova was also withdrawn after being identified as a close contact. Indonesian pair of Yong Kai Terry Hee and Wei Han Tan thus made it to the mixed doubles final after getting a walkover.
This happened around midnight on Friday.
Earlier today, Brian Yang was also listed as a walkover for the men’s singles semifinal. As per BAI sources, “Brian Yang complained of sore throat and bit of a headache in the morning. He said he is not feeling well and hence he has withdrawn. Yang though has tested negative for COVID -19. Loh Kean Yew therefore is through to the finals.”
For the third cancelled match of the day, the women’s doubles pair from Russia reportedly withdrew due to an injury.
01.30 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of semifinals day at India Open Super 500 badminton tournament, the 2022 season’s first BWF World Tour event. Three matches out of the 10 scheduled have been cancelled due to a combination of illness, injury and Covid-19. More on that shortly.
From India’s point of view, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag headline the lineup. There are five matches featuring players from India. Keep an eye out for Aakarshi Kashyap later on in the day.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Sony LIV.