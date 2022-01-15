India’s Virat Kohli announced Saturday he was stepping down as Test captain, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa.

“Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now,” he posted on Twitter after seven years in the high-pressure position.

His reign ended with a series loss but witnessed several highs and firsts for Indian cricket. The back-to-back Test triumphs in Australia are the highlight as is the incredible home record. But talk of his legacy will not be complete without a mention of his in-your-face attitude and dedication to fitness. In many ways, he gave birth to an entirely new team culture.

His win percentage of 43.24 in away Tests is the sixth-best by a captain in the history of the game and best by an Indian skipper.

Here’s a look at some numbers that show just how good Kohli was as India’s Test skipper:

Most successful skippers Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw GC Smith (ICC/SA) 2003-2014 109 53 29 0 27 AR Border (AUS) 1984-1994 93 32 22 1 38 SP Fleming (NZ) 1997-2006 80 28 27 0 25 RT Ponting (AUS) 2004-2010 77 48 16 0 13 CH Lloyd (WI) 1974-1985 74 36 12 0 26 V Kohli (INDIA) 2014-2022 68 40 17 0 11 JE Root (ENG) 2017-2022 61* 27 24 0 9 MS Dhoni (INDIA) 2008-2014 60 27 18 0 15 AN Cook (ENG) 2010-2016 59 24 22 0 13 SR Waugh (AUS) 1999-2004 57 41 9 0 7

Most successful Indian skippers Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw V Kohli 2014-2022 68 40 17 0 11 MS Dhoni 2008-2014 60 27 18 0 15 SC Ganguly 2000-2005 49 21 13 0 15 M Azharuddin 1990-1999 47 14 14 0 19 SM Gavaskar 1976-1985 47 9 8 0 30 Nawab of Pataudi 1962-1975 40 9 19 0 12 N Kapil Dev 1983-1987 34 4 7 1 22 R Dravid 2003-2007 25 8 6 0 11 SR Tendulkar 1996-2000 25 4 9 0 12 BS Bedi 1976-1978 22 6 11 0 5

Best batting average as Test skipper Player Country Career Mat Runs HS 100s 50s Avg 1 Smith, G C South Africa 2002-2014 109 8659 277 25 36 47.84 2 Border, A R Australia 1978-1994 93 6623 205 15 36 50.95 3 Ponting, R T Australia 1995-2012 77 6542 209 19 35 51.51 4 Kohli, V India 2011- 68 5864 254* 20 18 54.80 5 Lloyd, C H West Indies 1966-1984 74 5233 242* 14 27 51.30 6 Fleming, S P New Zealand 1994-2008 80 5156 274* 8 31 40.60 7 Root, J E England 2012- 61 4961 228 12 26 46.80 8 Cook, A N England 2006-2018 59 4844 263 12 24 46.58 9 Lara, B C West Indies 1990-2006 47 4685 400* 14 19 57.84 10 Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan 2001-2017 56 4214 135 8 35 51.39

India didn’t lost any Test series at home under the captaincy of Virat Kohli - 11 out of 11 won.



India also won a Test series in Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.#ViratKohli — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 15, 2022

#ViratKohli is one of the 18 Players to lead a team in 50 or more Test matches.



Highest Batting Avg as Captain among them:



54.80 - Virat Kohli

52.30 - Steve Waugh

51.51 - Ricky Ponting

51.39 - Misbah-ul-Haq

51.30 - Clive Lloyd



Sums up his class! — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) January 15, 2022

Most wickets/Tests by pacers under an Indian captain:



8.69 : Virat Kohli*

8.44 : Rahul Dravid

7.77 : MS Dhoni #ViratKohli — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 15, 2022

