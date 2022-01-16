India’s Virat Kohli announced on Saturday he was stepping down as Test captain, a day after his side lost a three-match series to South Africa.
“Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now,” he posted on Twitter after seven years in the high-pressure position.
“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief,” Kohli said.
“I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do.
“I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team,” he added.
Here are reactions by Kohli’s teammates and former cricketers:
Ashwin Ravichandran:
“Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England , Sl etc etc. Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us.
Well done @imVkohli on the headache you have left behind for your successor and that’s my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain. ‘We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on’.”— via Twitter @ashwinravi99
Ishant Sharma:
“Thank you for all the memories I’ve shared with you in dressing room & on & off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain & I’ll play 100 test matches for India. All we did was just play cricket with all our heart & things worked out well
“I still remember back 2017 in South Africa, where u told me its high time to win series in these countries. Yes, we didn’t win 2017-18 series in Africa, but we went to Australia & beat them in Australia. In England 2017-18 series we lost, but we know as team how close we came!
“So cheers to your most successful Test Captaincy for India Flag of India and thanks for the amazing memories as a Captain you have given us.”— via Twitter @ImIshant
BCCI chief and former captain Sourav Ganguly
“I personally thank Virat for his immense contributions as captain of the Indian cricket team. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team has made rapid strides in all formats of the game. His decision is a personal one and the BCCI respects it immensely. He will continue to be a very important member of this team and take this team to newer heights with his contributions with the bat under a new Captain. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been a very good one.”
