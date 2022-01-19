Dabang Delhi K.C.’s seasoned stars had a night to remember as they helped their team beat Patna Pirates 32-29 in Match 62 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Manjeet Chhillar, the defender with most tackle points in vivo PKL history, produced a last-raid tackle to clinch the thriller for Delhi, who were once again without the services of their star raider Naveen Kumar.

Vijay aided with 9 points while Sandeep Narwal, playing the role of an all-rounder, clinched 8 points in a win that helped Delhi move to the top of the points table.

Patna lacked the usual sharpness in their defence and that ultimately cost them the match.

Gujarat Giants hold U Mumba to thrilling tie

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants shared the spoils in an entertaining 24-24 tie in Match 63.

Ajay Kumar, Gujarat’s star of the night with 7 points, clinched an important point in the last minute to earn his team a tie.

Both teams will look back at the match and think they could have won it had they been a little more proactive.

Ajith Kumar was the best raider for Mumbai in the low-scoring game that also their right corner Rinku pick up a High 5.