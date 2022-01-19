Dabang Delhi K.C.’s seasoned stars had a night to remember as they helped their team beat Patna Pirates 32-29 in Match 62 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Manjeet Chhillar, the defender with most tackle points in vivo PKL history, produced a last-raid tackle to clinch the thriller for Delhi, who were once again without the services of their star raider Naveen Kumar.
Vijay aided with 9 points while Sandeep Narwal, playing the role of an all-rounder, clinched 8 points in a win that helped Delhi move to the top of the points table.
Patna lacked the usual sharpness in their defence and that ultimately cost them the match.
Gujarat Giants hold U Mumba to thrilling tie
U Mumba and Gujarat Giants shared the spoils in an entertaining 24-24 tie in Match 63.
Ajay Kumar, Gujarat’s star of the night with 7 points, clinched an important point in the last minute to earn his team a tie.
Both teams will look back at the match and think they could have won it had they been a little more proactive.
Ajith Kumar was the best raider for Mumbai in the low-scoring game that also their right corner Rinku pick up a High 5.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|11
|7
|2
|2
|42
|2
|Patna Pirates
|11
|7
|3
|1
|40
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|11
|7
|3
|1
|39
|4
|UP Yoddha
|11
|4
|4
|3
|33
|5
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|10
|5
|4
|1
|31
|6
|U Mumba
|11
|3
|3
|5
|31
|7
|Tamil Thalaivas
|10
|3
|2
|5
|30
|8
|Bengal Warriors
|11
|5
|5
|1
|30
|9
|Haryana Steelers
|10
|3
|5
|2
|24
|10
|Gujarat Giants
|10
|2
|5
|3
|23
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|10
|4
|6
|0
|21
|12
|Telugu Titans
|10
|0
|8
|2
|12
