Head coach Marco Rivera made an instant impact as SC East Bengal posted their first victory of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season as they edged out FC Goa 2-1 in his first match in charge at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday.

Naorem Mahesh Singh’s (9’, 42’) goals sandwiched Alberto Noguera’s (37’) strike for FC Goa, as the Red and Gold brigade defended resolutely in the second half to secure all three points.

The win also lifted SC East Bengal off the foot of the table as they moved ahead of NorthEast United FC on goal difference.

The defeat kept FC Goa in ninth place. They now play eight-placed Bengaluru FC in their next match on Sunday.

As for SC East Bengal, their next assignment sees them take on Hyderabad FC on Monday.

