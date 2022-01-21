The morning after in the India camp, as much as there’s a bit of frustration at not being able to win against Iran, there’s pride.

And that is what spurs the Blue Tigresses forward, in their mission to reach the quarterfinals, which opens the doors for the play-offs for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby’s philosophy stays simple – learn the lessons, and look ahead.

“This game is over. The result is what it is. We can never look back. Now we have to work on our finishing and go at it again in the second match against Chinese Taipei and get the three points,” Dennerby commented at the online official post-match press conference.

“I think we have a solid defence, and defended well whenever they tried to counter-attack. A few tweaks to our attack, and we will be ready for our next opponents”, the 62-year-old said.

Group A of the AFC women’s Asian Cup is currently led by China PR, who have three points after defeating Chinese Taipei 4-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena, while India share the second spot with Iran, with both sides having a point apiece.

“It’s always good to come up with points in your first game, you stand a better chance of moving to the next round. We need to follow our plan, and try to get points against Taipei as well,” said Dennerby.

“The only thing we can do is to focus on the next opponents, and not the table,” Dennerby averred.

“It’s not time for that yet. Chinese Taipei lost to China, but they are a good team, and we need to play well against them.”