After the two new teams confirmed their three picks, the Indian Premier League announced on Saturday that a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 player auction.

KL Rahul (Lucknow) and Hardik Pandya (Ahmedabad) were named as captains of the two new franchises, who confirmed the three players they signed from the player pool.

The two-day auction is set to be held on February 12 and 13, as confirmed by broadcaster Star Sports, with teams resetting ahead of a new cycle. The players list registered as of now incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped and 41 Associate nations players.

Here’s the list of players retained / signed up by the 10 franchises:

Players retained / signed ahead of IPL 2022

CSK DC KKR MI PBKS
Ravindra Jadeja Rishabh Pant Andre Russell Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal
MS Dhoni Axar Patel Varun Chakaravarthy Jasprit Bumrah Arshdeep Singh
Moeen Ali Prithvi Shaw Venkatesh Iyer Suryakumar Yadav  
Ruturaj Gaikwad Anrich Nortje Sunil Narine Kieron Pollard  

Players retained / signed ahead of IPL 2022

RR RCB SRH Team Ahmedabad Team Lucknow
Sanju Samson Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Hardik Pandya KL Rahul
Jos Buttler Glenn Maxwell Abdul Samad Rashid Khan Marcus Stoinis
Yashasvi Jaiswal Mohammed Siraj Umran Malik Shubman Gill Ravi Bishnoi
Courtesy: Star Sports

Auction breakdown

  • - Capped Indian (61 players)
  • - Capped International (209 players)
  • - Associate (41 players)
  • - Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players)
  • - Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players)
  • - Uncapped Indians (692 players)
  • - Uncapped Internationals (62 players)

Country-wise breakdown of registrations

Country Players Registered
Afghanistan 20
Australia 59
Bangladesh 9
England 30
Ireland 3
New Zealand 29
South Africa 48
Sri Lanka 36
West Indies 41
Zimbabwe 2
Bhutan 1
Namibia 5
Nepal 15
Netherlands 1
Oman 3
Scotland 1
UAE 1
USA 14