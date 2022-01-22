After the two new teams confirmed their three picks, the Indian Premier League announced on Saturday that a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 player auction.

KL Rahul (Lucknow) and Hardik Pandya (Ahmedabad) were named as captains of the two new franchises, who confirmed the three players they signed from the player pool.

The two-day auction is set to be held on February 12 and 13, as confirmed by broadcaster Star Sports, with teams resetting ahead of a new cycle. The players list registered as of now incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped and 41 Associate nations players.

Here’s the list of players retained / signed up by the 10 franchises:

Players retained / signed ahead of IPL 2022 CSK DC KKR MI PBKS Ravindra Jadeja Rishabh Pant Andre Russell Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal MS Dhoni Axar Patel Varun Chakaravarthy Jasprit Bumrah Arshdeep Singh Moeen Ali Prithvi Shaw Venkatesh Iyer Suryakumar Yadav Ruturaj Gaikwad Anrich Nortje Sunil Narine Kieron Pollard

Players retained / signed ahead of IPL 2022 RR RCB SRH Team Ahmedabad Team Lucknow Sanju Samson Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Hardik Pandya KL Rahul Jos Buttler Glenn Maxwell Abdul Samad Rashid Khan Marcus Stoinis Yashasvi Jaiswal Mohammed Siraj Umran Malik Shubman Gill Ravi Bishnoi

Courtesy: Star Sports

Auction breakdown

- Capped Indian (61 players)

- Capped International (209 players)

- Associate (41 players)

- Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players)

- Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players)

- Uncapped Indians (692 players)

- Uncapped Internationals (62 players)