Change is in the air. Indian Premier League will have 10 men’s teams from 2022 onward, with a near complete reset of the player rosters coming up.
Top Indian players, including senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, along with overseas stars Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL mega auction.
A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for recruitment in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.
The auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, the league announced on Tuesday.
|Franchise
|Salary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. Crore
|No. of open player slots
|No. of open overseas player slots
|Chennai Super Kings
|48
|21
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|47.5
|21
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|48
|21
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|59
|22
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|48
|21
|7
|Punjab Kings
|72
|23
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|62
|22
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|57
|22
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|68
|22
|7
|Team Ahmedabad
|52
|22
|7
There will be 590 players who will go under the hammer during the two-day auction. The IPL announced the final auction list on Tuesday.
Among the 590 players, a total of 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations.
Country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players
|Country
|Auction List
|Afghanistan
|17
|Australia
|47
|Bangladesh
|5
|England
|24
|Ireland
|5
|New Zealand
|24
|South Africa
|33
|Sri Lanka
|23
|West Indies
|34
|Zimbabwe
|1
|Namibia
|3
|Nepal
|1
|Scotland
|2
|USA
|1
Breakdown based on base prices
|Category
|No of players (Total 590)
|Indians in Rs 2 cr base price
|17
|Overseas in Rs 2 cr base price
|31
|Indians in Rs 1.5 cr base price
|3
|Overseas in Rs 1.5 cr base price
|17
|Indians in Rs 1 cr base price
|10
|Overseas in Rs 1 cr base price
|23
|Players in Rs 75 lakh base price
|25
|Players in Rs 50 lakh base price
|104
|Players in Rs 40 lakh base price
|17
|Players in Rs 30 lakh base price
|9
|Indians in Rs 20 lakh base price
|294
|Overseas in Rs 20 lakh base price
|40
Senior India pacers Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikal, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Shardul Thankur are also in the top bracket of Rs 2 crore base price.
The Australian duo of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith have also put themselves in top bracket with Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.
An amount of Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.
Ashwin Ravichandran, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan are some of the biggest Indians names with the highest base price in the pool. They’re all proven performers in the IPL and one can expect them to be picked for huge prices.
Then there are the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Devdutt Padikkal who also have a base price of Rs 2 crore and should fetch high bids.
IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 2 cr base price
|Full name
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|R. Ashwin
|35
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|Shikhar Dhawan
|36
|BATSMAN
|200
|Shreyas Iyer
|27
|BATSMAN
|200
|Mohammad Shami
|32
|BOWLER
|200
|Devdutt Padikkal
|21
|BATSMAN
|200
|Suresh Raina
|35
|BATSMAN
|200
|Robin Uthappa
|36
|BATSMAN
|200
|Krunal Pandya
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|Harshal Patel
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|Dinesh Karthik
|36
|WICKETKEEPER
|200
|Ishan Kishan
|23
|WICKETKEEPER
|200
|Ambati Rayudu
|36
|WICKETKEEPER
|200
|Deepak Chahar
|29
|BOWLER
|200
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|32
|BOWLER
|200
|Shardul Thakur
|30
|BOWLER
|200
|Umesh Yadav
|34
|BOWLER
|200
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|31
|BOWLER
|200
Among the overseas players with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada will be among the big draws. Jofra Archer is in the pool too but he won’t be available for IPL 2022 so it will be interesting to see how franchises approach him. Perhaps teams might bid cheap now and hope he returns later? It’s an interesting prospect.
Australia and England dominate this list, with Ben Stokes and Chris Gayle among the most notable absentees.
IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 2 cr base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Mujeeb Zadran
|Afghanistan
|21
|BOWLER
|200
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|David Warner
|Australia
|35
|BATSMAN
|200
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|32
|BATSMAN
|200
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|Matthew Wade
|Australia
|34
|WICKETKEEPER
|200
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|31
|BOWLER
|200
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|29
|BOWLER
|200
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|34
|BOWLER
|200
|Ashton Agar
|Australia
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|35
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|26
|BOWLER
|200
|Jason Roy
|England
|31
|BATSMAN
|200
|Sam Billings
|England
|30
|WICKETKEEPER
|200
|Mark Wood
|England
|32
|BOWLER
|200
|Adil Rashid
|England
|34
|BOWLER
|200
|Chris Jordan
|England
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|Jofra Archer
|England
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|James Vince
|England
|31
|BATSMAN
|200
|Saqib Mahmood
|England
|25
|BOWLER
|200
|David Willey
|England
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|Craig Overton
|England
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|32
|BOWLER
|200
|Lockie Ferguson
|New Zealand
|30
|BOWLER
|200
|Quinton De Kock
|South Africa
|29
|WICKETKEEPER
|200
|Faf Du Plessis
|South Africa
|37
|BATSMAN
|200
|Kagiso Rabada
|South Africa
|26
|BOWLER
|200
|Imran Tahir
|South Africa
|43
|BOWLER
|200
|Marchant De Lange
|South Africa
|31
|BOWLER
|200
|Dwayne Bravo
|West Indies
|38
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|Evin Lewis
|West Indies
|30
|BATSMAN
|200
Senior Indian bowlers Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore but it is Washington Sundar who is likely to attract most interest in this bracket. The all-rounder has been away due to injury for some time and will be determined to make a mark in the T20 league once again.
IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 1.5 cr base price
|Full name
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Washington Sundar
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|150
|Amit Mishra
|39
|BOWLER
|150
|Ishant Sharma
|33
|BOWLER
|150
Eoin Morgan, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final is likely to be a big draw in this category of overseas capped players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Nicholas Pooran had a shocking IPL 2021 season but he is a player with a high talent ceiling and will attract interests from teams, one would imagine. Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow and Aaron Finch are some of the other big names in this category.
IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 1.5 cr base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|35
|BATSMAN
|150
|Chris Lynn
|Australia
|31
|BATSMAN
|150
|Usman Khawaja
|Australia
|35
|BATSMAN
|150
|Kane Richardson
|Australia
|31
|BOWLER
|150
|Jonny Bairstow
|England
|32
|WICKETKEEPER
|150
|Dawid Malan
|England
|34
|BATSMAN
|150
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|35
|BATSMAN
|150
|Alex Hales
|England
|33
|BATSMAN
|150
|Lewis Gregory
|England
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|150
|James Neesham
|New Zealand
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|150
|Glenn Phillips
|New Zealand
|25
|WICKETKEEPER
|150
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|29
|BOWLER
|150
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|33
|BOWLER
|150
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|35
|ALL-ROUNDER
|150
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|25
|BATSMAN
|150
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|150
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|26
|WICKETKEEPER
|150
Prasidh Krishna, who was part of India’s squad in South Africa recently, and T Natarajan are sure to attract interest with a base price of Rs 1 crore with Indian pacers usually highly sought after. This bracket has some interesting names with the likes of Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane in it.
IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 1 cr base price
|Full name
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Manish Pandey
|32
|BATSMAN
|100
|Nitish Rana
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Wriddhiman Saha
|37
|WICKETKEEPER
|100
|Prasidh Krishna
|26
|BOWLER
|100
|T. Natarajan
|30
|BOWLER
|100
|Kuldeep Yadav
|27
|BOWLER
|100
|Ajinkya Rahane
|33
|BATSMAN
|100
|Jayant Yadav
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Piyush Chawla
|33
|BOWLER
|100
|Kedar Jadhav
|37
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
In terms of overseas capped players with a base price of Rs 1 crore, Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Santner, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Wanindu Hasaranga are likely to be in high demand.
IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 1 cr base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|37
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|27
|BATSMAN
|100
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Joshua Philippe
|Australia
|24
|WICKETKEEPER
|100
|Andrew Tye
|Australia
|35
|BOWLER
|100
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|35
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|25
|BOWLER
|100
|James Faulkner
|Australia
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Darcy Short
|Australia
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Tymal Mills
|England
|29
|BOWLER
|100
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|30
|BATSMAN
|100
|Mitchell Santner
|New Zealand
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Colin De Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|35
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|David Miller
|South Africa
|32
|BATSMAN
|100
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|27
|BATSMAN
|100
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|32
|BOWLER
|100
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|33
|BATSMAN
|100
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|32
|BATSMAN
|100
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Roston Chase
|West Indies
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
This is a crucial list as it has plenty of capped Indian and overseas players with a relatively low base price of Rs 75 lakh. In terms of Indian players, Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are the standout names, while a number of players from West Indies could be in demand too.
IPL Auction: Players in Rs 75 lakh base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Jason Behrendorff
|Australia
|31
|BOWLER
|75
|Nathan Ellis
|Australia
|27
|BOWLER
|75
|Ben Cutting
|Australia
|35
|ALL-ROUNDER
|75
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|30
|BOWLER
|75
|Billy Stanlake
|Australia
|27
|BOWLER
|75
|Reece Topley
|England
|28
|BOWLER
|75
|Rahul Chahar
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|75
|Navdeep Saini
|India
|29
|BOWLER
|75
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|30
|BOWLER
|75
|Siddharth Kaul
|India
|31
|BOWLER
|75
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|India
|33
|BOWLER
|75
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|75
|Todd Astle
|New Zealand
|35
|BOWLER
|75
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|35
|BATSMAN
|75
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|75
|Dominic Drakes
|West Indies
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|75
|Sheldon Cottrell
|West Indies
|32
|BOWLER
|75
|Rovman Powell
|West Indies
|28
|BATSMAN
|75
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|75
|Obed Mccoy
|West Indies
|25
|BOWLER
|75
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|75
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|25
|BOWLER
|75
|Darren Bravo
|West Indies
|33
|BATSMAN
|75
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|75
|Keemo Paul
|West Indies
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|75
In the Rs 50 lakh base price bracket, Cheteshwar Pujara and S Sreesanth are two interesting names. But it’ll also be worth keeping an eye on Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne and Akila Dhananjaya, a group of players who have been impressive on the international stage recently.
IPL Auction: Players in Rs 50 lakh base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|21
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Najibullah Zadran
|Afghanistan
|29
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|20
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Afghanistan
|21
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Zahir Khan
|Afghanistan
|23
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Waqar Salamkheil
|Afghanistan
|20
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Hazratullah Zazai
|Afghanistan
|24
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Naveen Ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|22
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Hashmatullah Shahidi
|Afghanistan
|27
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Gulbadin Naib
|Afghanistan
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Hamid Hassan
|Afghanistan
|34
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Ben Mcdermott
|Australia
|27
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|Kurtis Patterson
|Australia
|29
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Wesley Agar
|Australia
|25
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Jack Wildermuth
|Australia
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Joel Paris
|Australia
|29
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Hilton Cartwright
|Australia
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Litton Das
|Bangladesh
|27
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|Taskin Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|27
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Shoriful Islam
|Bangladesh
|20
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|George Garton
|England
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Samit Patel
|England
|37
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|India
|34
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Mandeep Singh
|India
|30
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Saurabh Tiwary
|India
|32
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Shivam Dube
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|K. Gowtham
|India
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Vijay Shankar
|India
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Sandeep Sharma
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Mayank Markande
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|India
|32
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Karn Sharma
|India
|34
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Karun Nair
|India
|30
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Rishi Dhawan
|India
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Sandeep Warrier
|India
|31
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Rahul Sharma
|India
|35
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Hanuma Vihari
|India
|28
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Pawan Negi
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Gurkeerat Singh
|India
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Manoj Tiwary
|India
|36
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Parvez Rasool
|India
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Varun Aaron
|India
|32
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|33
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Barinder Sran
|India
|29
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Murali Vijay
|India
|38
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|S. Sreesanth
|India
|39
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Paul Stirling
|Ireland
|31
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Josh Little
|Ireland
|22
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Curtis Campher
|Ireland
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Mark Adnair
|Ireland
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Gareth Delany
|Ireland
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|David Wiese
|Namibia
|36
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Associate
|50
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|29
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|22
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Tim Seifert
|New Zealand
|27
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|Neil Wagner
|New Zealand
|36
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Hamish Bennett
|New Zealand
|35
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Blair Tickner
|New Zealand
|28
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Anaru Kitchen
|New Zealand
|38
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Brad Wheal
|Scotland
|25
|BOWLER
|Associate
|50
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Lungisani Ngidi
|South Africa
|26
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|30
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|32
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Janneman Malan
|South Africa
|25
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Zubayr Hamza
|South Africa
|26
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Wayne Parnell
|South Africa
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Daryn Dupavillon
|South Africa
|27
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Sisanda Magala
|South Africa
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|South Africa
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|30
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|21
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Charith Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Niroshan Dickwella
|Sri Lanka
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|27
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|Kusal Perera
|Sri Lanka
|31
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|Akila Dhananjaya
|Sri Lanka
|28
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Sri Lanka
|30
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Avishka Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|24
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Pathum Nissaanka
|Sri Lanka
|23
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Chamika Karunaratne
|Sri Lanka
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Thisara Perera
|Sri Lanka
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Lahiru Kumara
|Sri Lanka
|25
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Isuru Udana
|Sri Lanka
|34
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Danushka Gunatilaka
|Sri Lanka
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Dhananjaya Lakshan
|Sri Lanka
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Seekkuge Prasanna
|Sri Lanka
|36
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Andre Fletcher
|West Indies
|34
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|Hayden Walsh
|West Indies
|29
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Brandon King
|West Indies
|27
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Shamrah Brooks
|West Indies
|33
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|50
|Jayden Seales
|West Indies
|20
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Fidel Edwards
|West Indies
|40
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Oshane Thomas
|West Indies
|25
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|Kyle Mayers
|West Indies
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Raymon Reifer
|West Indies
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|25
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
Their base price of Rs 40 lakh may come as a surprise to many. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi and Rahul Tewatia could go for a lot more.
IPL Auction: Players in Rs 40 lakh base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Tim David
|Australia
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|Chris Green
|Australia
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|England
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|40
|Laurie Evans
|England
|34
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|40
|Benny Howell
|England
|33
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|Rahul Tripathi
|India
|31
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|40
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|Shahrukh Khan
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|Rahul Tewatia
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|Mahipal Lomror
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|Harpreet Bhatia
|India
|30
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|40
|Arun Karthick
|India
|36
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|40
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|Nepal
|21
|BOWLER
|Associate
|40
|Ali Khan
|USA
|31
|BOWLER
|Associate
|40
|Kennar Lewis
|West Indies
|30
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|40
Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who has impressed in the Under-19 World Cup with his raw pace and big hits, should find a team with a base price of Rs 30 lakh (and then some). Sheldon Jackson and Jalaj Saxena, two seasoned performers in Indian domestic cricket, will also be hoping to get picked. Noor Ahmad, a near mirror image of Rashid Khan, could be one to watch out for from Afghanistan.
IPL Auction: Players in Rs 30 lakh base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|30
|Riyan Parag
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|30
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|35
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|30
|Basil Thampi
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30
|Noor Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|17
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|30
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|27
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30
|Jalaj Saxena
|India
|35
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30
|Matt Kelly
|Australia
|27
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|30
As usual, this is the lengthiest list as plenty of names have entered in the lowest base price category but this is also where most teams will have a keen eye to pick up hidden gems. R Sai Kishore is perhaps the standout name here,
IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 20 lakh base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Priyam Garg
|India
|21
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Ashwin Hebbar
|India
|26
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|C.Hari Nishaanth
|India
|25
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|28
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|India
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Harpreet Brar
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|K.S. Bharat
|India
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|N. Jagadeesan
|India
|26
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Anuj Rawat
|India
|22
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Jitesh Sharma
|India
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Prabhsimran Singh
|India
|21
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|29
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|K.M. Asif
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Deep
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Avesh Khan
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ishan Porel
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kartik Tyagi
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|31
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|K.C Cariappa
|India
|27
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shreyas Gopal
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|R. Sai Kishore
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|M. Siddharth
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sachin Baby
|India
|33
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|25
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|23
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Harnoor Singh
|India
|19
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Himmat Singh
|India
|25
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Rinku Singh
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Virat Singh
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Manan Vohra
|India
|28
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Raj Angad Bawa
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Yash Dhull
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Darshan Nalkande
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Vicky Ostwal
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ripal Patel
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Anukul Roy
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|N. Tilak Varma
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sanjay Yadav
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Yash Dayal
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Singh
|India
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Simarjeet Singh
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Yash Thakur
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Vasu Vats
|India
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanmay Agarwal
|India
|26
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Nikhil Gangta
|India
|29
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Rohan Kadam
|India
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Priyank Panchal
|India
|32
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Sameer Rizvi
|India
|18
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Ritwik Roy Chowdhury
|India
|26
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Subhranshu Senapati
|India
|25
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Apoorv Wankhade
|India
|30
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Atharva Ankolekar
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Pravin Dubey
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ramandeep Singh
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|B. Sai Sudharsan
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Atharva Taide
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanay Thyagarajan
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ankush Bains
|India
|26
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Prashant Chopra
|India
|29
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kedar Devdhar
|India
|32
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shreevats Goswami
|India
|32
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Dhruv Jurel
|India
|21
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|20
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Luvnith Sisodia
|India
|22
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Aditya Tare
|India
|34
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|India
|25
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mukesh Choudhary
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Rasikh Dar
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Pankaj Jaswal
|India
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohsin Khan
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|30
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Chama Milind
|India
|27
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mayank Yadav
|India
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Zeeshan Ansari
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|India
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
|India
|31
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Khrievitso Kense
|India
|18
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Prince Balwant Rai
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Pardeep Sahu
|India
|36
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Prashant Solanki
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Midhun Sudhesan
|India
|27
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Buddhi
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Sudip Chatterjee
|India
|30
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Hiten Dalal
|India
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|26
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|26
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Mayank Rawat
|India
|22
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Dhruv Shorey
|India
|29
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Ayush Badoni
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Aneeshwar Gautam
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Saurabh Kumar
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shams Mulani
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Dhruv Patel
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Atit Sheth
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kaif Ahmad
|India
|24
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubhum Arora
|India
|24
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Baba Indrajith
|India
|27
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Eknath Kerkar
|India
|28
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Nikhil Naik
|India
|27
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Urvil Patel
|India
|23
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|B.R. Sharath
|India
|25
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|K.L. Shrijith
|India
|25
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohit Avasthi
|India
|29
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|G Periyasamy
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|M.Harishankar Reddy
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|R. Silambarasan
|India
|29
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Aditya Thakare
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanveer Ul Haq
|India
|30
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kuldip Yadav
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Satyajeet Bachhav
|India
|29
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Chintal Gandhi
|India
|27
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Manav Suthar
|India
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Milind Tandon
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sagar Udeshi
|India
|35
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kushaal Wadhwani
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshay Wakhare
|India
|36
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Qamran Iqbal
|India
|20
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Ishank Jaggi
|India
|33
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Rohan Kunnummal
|India
|23
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanmay Mishra
|India
|35
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Yash Nahar
|India
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Singh Rohilla
|India
|24
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|R Samarth
|India
|29
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Naushad Shaikh
|India
|30
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhijeet Tomar
|India
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Prayas Barman
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Roosh Kalaria
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Aman Khan
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanush Kotian
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kaushal Tambe
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivank Vashisth
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Chandrol
|India
|21
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Harvik Desai
|India
|22
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Tarang Gohel
|India
|22
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Fazil Makaya
|India
|25
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sandeep Kumar Tomar
|India
|23
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Siddhesh Wath
|India
|24
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Stephen Cheepurupalli
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Aniket Choudhary
|India
|32
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kartikeya Kak
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|30
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ronit More
|India
|30
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|M Nidheesh
|India
|30
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Babasafi Pathan
|India
|27
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Vidyadhar Patil
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mukesh Kumar Singh
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|R. Alexandar
|India
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Jasmer Dhankhar
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Prerit Dutta
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|S. Kishan Kumar
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Swaraj Wabale
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ramesh Kumar
|India
|23
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Bhupen Lalwani
|India
|23
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Henan Malik
|India
|25
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Pukhraj Mann
|India
|20
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Shashwat Rawat
|India
|21
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Pratham Singh
|India
|29
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Writtick Chatterjee
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Akshay Karnewar
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Abid Mushtaq
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Lone Muzaffar
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ninad Rathva
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shoun Roger
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Hrithik Shokeen
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shashank Singh
|India
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Jaideep Bhambhu
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|V Koushik
|India
|29
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Madhwal
|India
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Amit Mishra
|India
|30
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Anuj Raj
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhijeet Saket
|India
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Rahul Shukla
|India
|31
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Amit Ali
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Chaitanya Bishnoi
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mayank Dagar
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Karan Sharma
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Pratyush Singh
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sanvir Singh
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Dhrushant Soni
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|M Venkatesh
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Bandaru Ayyappa
|India
|29
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Gurnoor Singh Brar
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Akash Choudhary
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Baltej Dhanda
|India
|31
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Saurabh Dubey
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohit Jangra
|India
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Aaqib Khan
|India
|18
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Auqib Dar
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Chirag Gandhi
|India
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sijomon Joseph
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Anirudha Joshi
|India
|34
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohd. Arshad Khan
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ansh Patel
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Sharma
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Singh
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|K.Bhagath Varma
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Arpit Guleria
|India
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Vipul Krishna
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Safvan Patel
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Chinntla Readdi
|India
|21
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Manish Reddy
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ashok Sharma
|India
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ravi Sharma
|India
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Singh
|India
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Diwesh Pathania
|India
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Ranjane
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sagar Trivedi
|India
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Harsh Tyagi
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|R. Vivek
|India
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|R.Sonu Yadav
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|V. Athisayaraj
|India
|29
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|M.B. Darshan
|India
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|V. Gowtham
|India
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Jay Bista
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Saurav Chuahan
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Tajinder Dhillon
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Dikshanshu Negi
|India
|31
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Abhishek Raut
|India
|35
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|K.V. Sasikanth
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Bharat Sharma
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Arjun Tendulkar
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Amit Yadav
|India
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Manoj Bhandage
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Arun Chaprana
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ajay Dev Goud
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Divyang Hinganekar
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Azim Kazi
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sujit Nayak
|India
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Parth Sahani
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ashutosh Sharma
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Vivrant Sharma
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kumar Kartikeya Singh
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ravi Chauhan
|India
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shubham Garhwal
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|M. Mohammed
|India
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Pulkit Narang
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Pradosh Paul
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Pushpendra Singh Rathore
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Purnank Tyagi
|India
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Samarth Vyas
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Dev Lakra
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ajay Mandal
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Lakhan Raja
|India
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Girinath Reddy
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Siddhant Sharma
|India
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Anunay Singh
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Saurin Thakar
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Yuvraj Chaudhary
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Khizar Dafedar
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Sahil Dhiwan
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Arjit Gupta
|India
|32
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mickil Jaiswal
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|J. Kousik
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Jitender Pal
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Jonty Sidhu
|India
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Yashovardhan Singh
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Pranshu Vijayran
|India
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ishan Afridi
|India
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mohammed Afridi
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Prerit Agrawal
|India
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Nidhish Rajagopal
|India
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Bavanaka Sandeep
|India
|29
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Maxwell Swaminathan
|India
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
Hayden Kerr, Jason Sangha are a couple of interesting entries in this list after impressing in Big Bash League. But perhaps the one likely to generate most interest in this group is Dewald Brevis, the South Africa U19 captain who has been dubbed ‘Baby AB’ and played some breathtaking knocks at the World Cup. Two Namibia left-arm pacers who impressed at the World Cup last year are also featuring here.
IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 20 lakh base price
|Full name
|Country
|Age
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|Izharulhuq Naveed
|Afghanistan
|18
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Shafiqullah Ghafari
|Afghanistan
|20
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Hayden Kerr
|Australia
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Tanveer Sangha
|Australia
|20
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Alex Ross
|Australia
|29
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Jake Weatherald
|Australia
|27
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Nathan McAndrew
|Australia
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Tom Rogers
|Australia
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Liam Guthrie
|Australia
|24
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Liam Hatcher
|Australia
|25
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Jason Sangha
|Australia
|22
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Matthew Short
|Australia
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Aidan Cahill
|Australia
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Jacob Lintott
|England
|28
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ruben Trumpelmann
|Namibia
|24
|BOWLER
|Associate
|20
|Johannes Smit
|Namibia
|26
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Associate
|20
|Cam Fletcher
|New Zealand
|29
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Adithya Ashok
|New Zealand
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Henry Shipley
|New Zealand
|25
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Safyaan Sharif
|Scotland
|30
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Associate
|20
|Dewald Brevis
|South Africa
|18
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Ryan Rickelton
|South Africa
|25
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|Donavon Ferreira
|South Africa
|23
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|26
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Migael Pretorius
|South Africa
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|27
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ottneil Baartman
|South Africa
|29
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Khwezi Gumede
|South Africa
|22
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Beyers Swanepoel
|South Africa
|23
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Johan Van Dyk
|South Africa
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|19
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Kevin Koththigoda
|Sri Lanka
|23
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Nuwan Thushara
|Sri Lanka
|27
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Dunith Wellalage
|Sri Lanka
|19
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Jon Russ Jaggesar
|West Indies
|36
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|Nyeem Young
|West Indies
|21
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Ryan John
|West Indies
|24
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|Mark Deyal
|West Indies
|28
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
