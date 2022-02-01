Change is in the air. Indian Premier League will have 10 men’s teams from 2022 onward, with a near complete reset of the player rosters coming up.

Top Indian players, including senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, along with overseas stars Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL mega auction.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for recruitment in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

The auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, the league announced on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: Ashwin, Warner among the big names as BCCI announces 590 players in auction list

Franchise Salary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. Crore No. of open player slots No. of open overseas player slots
Chennai Super Kings 48 21 7
Delhi Capitals 47.5 21 7
Kolkata Knight Riders 48 21 6
Lucknow Super Giants 59 22 7
Mumbai Indians 48 21 7
Punjab Kings 72 23 8
Rajasthan Royals 62 22 7
Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 22 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 22 7
Team Ahmedabad 52 22 7

There will be 590 players who will go under the hammer during the two-day auction. The IPL announced the final auction list on Tuesday.

Among the 590 players, a total of 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations.

Country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players

Country Auction List
Afghanistan 17
Australia 47
Bangladesh 5
England 24
Ireland 5
New Zealand 24
South Africa 33
Sri Lanka 23
West Indies 34
Zimbabwe 1
Namibia 3
Nepal 1
Scotland 2
USA 1

Breakdown based on base prices

Category No of players (Total 590)
Indians in Rs 2 cr base price 17
Overseas in Rs 2 cr base price 31
Indians in Rs 1.5 cr base price 3
Overseas in Rs 1.5 cr base price 17
Indians in Rs 1 cr base price 10
Overseas in Rs 1 cr base price 23
Players in Rs 75 lakh base price 25
Players in Rs 50 lakh base price 104
Players in Rs 40 lakh base price 17
Players in Rs 30 lakh base price 9
Indians in Rs 20 lakh base price 294
Overseas in Rs 20 lakh base price 40

IPL 2022 player auction: From Ashwin to Warner, here are the 10 players listed in marquee set

Senior India pacers Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikal, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Shardul Thankur are also in the top bracket of Rs 2 crore base price.

The Australian duo of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith have also put themselves in top bracket with Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

An amount of Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

The IPL announced a shortlist of nearly 600 players for the two-day auction. Here’s a breakdown of the list based on base price:

Ashwin Ravichandran, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan are some of the biggest Indians names with the highest base price in the pool. They’re all proven performers in the IPL and one can expect them to be picked for huge prices.

Then there are the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur Deepak Chahar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Devdutt Padikkal who also have a base price of Rs 2 crore and should fetch high bids.

IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 2 cr base price

Full name Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh
R. Ashwin 35 ALL-ROUNDER 200
Shikhar Dhawan 36 BATSMAN 200
Shreyas Iyer 27 BATSMAN 200
Mohammad Shami 32 BOWLER 200
Devdutt Padikkal 21 BATSMAN 200
Suresh Raina 35 BATSMAN 200
Robin Uthappa 36 BATSMAN 200
Krunal Pandya 31 ALL-ROUNDER 200
Harshal Patel 31 ALL-ROUNDER 200
Dinesh Karthik 36 WICKETKEEPER 200
Ishan Kishan 23 WICKETKEEPER 200
Ambati Rayudu 36 WICKETKEEPER 200
Deepak Chahar 29 BOWLER 200
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 32 BOWLER 200
Shardul Thakur 30 BOWLER 200
Umesh Yadav 34 BOWLER 200
Yuzvendra Chahal 31 BOWLER 200
(All capped)

Among the overseas players with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada will be among the big draws. Jofra Archer is in the pool too but he won’t be available for IPL 2022 so it will be interesting to see how franchises approach him. Perhaps teams might bid cheap now and hope he returns later? It’s an interesting prospect.

Australia and England dominate this list, with Ben Stokes and Chris Gayle among the most notable absentees.

IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 2 cr base price

Full name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Mujeeb Zadran Afghanistan 21 BOWLER 200
Pat Cummins Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER 200
David Warner Australia 35 BATSMAN 200
Steve Smith Australia 32 BATSMAN 200
Mitchell Marsh Australia 30 ALL-ROUNDER 200
Matthew Wade Australia 34 WICKETKEEPER 200
Josh Hazlewood Australia 31 BOWLER 200
Adam Zampa Australia 29 BOWLER 200
Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia 34 BOWLER 200
Ashton Agar Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER 200
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 35 ALL-ROUNDER 200
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 26 BOWLER 200
Jason Roy England 31 BATSMAN 200
Sam Billings England 30 WICKETKEEPER 200
Mark Wood England 32 BOWLER 200
Adil Rashid England 34 BOWLER 200
Chris Jordan England 33 ALL-ROUNDER 200
Jofra Archer England 27 ALL-ROUNDER 200
James Vince England 31 BATSMAN 200
Saqib Mahmood England 25 BOWLER 200
David Willey England 32 ALL-ROUNDER 200
Craig Overton England 27 ALL-ROUNDER 200
Trent Boult New Zealand 32 BOWLER 200
Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 30 BOWLER 200
Quinton De Kock South Africa 29 WICKETKEEPER 200
Faf Du Plessis South Africa 37 BATSMAN 200
Kagiso Rabada South Africa 26 BOWLER 200
Imran Tahir South Africa 43 BOWLER 200
Marchant De Lange South Africa 31 BOWLER 200
Dwayne Bravo West Indies 38 ALL-ROUNDER 200
Evin Lewis West Indies 30 BATSMAN 200
(All capped)

Senior Indian bowlers Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore but it is Washington Sundar who is likely to attract most interest in this bracket. The all-rounder has been away due to injury for some time and will be determined to make a mark in the T20 league once again.

IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 1.5 cr base price

Full name Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Washington Sundar 22 ALL-ROUNDER 150
Amit Mishra 39 BOWLER 150
Ishant Sharma 33 BOWLER 150
(All capped)

Eoin Morgan, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final is likely to be a big draw in this category of overseas capped players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Nicholas Pooran had a shocking IPL 2021 season but he is a player with a high talent ceiling and will attract interests from teams, one would imagine. Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow and Aaron Finch are some of the other big names in this category.

IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 1.5 cr base price

Full name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Aaron Finch Australia 35 BATSMAN 150
Chris Lynn Australia 31 BATSMAN 150
Usman Khawaja Australia 35 BATSMAN 150
Kane Richardson Australia 31 BOWLER 150
Jonny Bairstow England 32 WICKETKEEPER 150
Dawid Malan England 34 BATSMAN 150
Eoin Morgan England 35 BATSMAN 150
Alex Hales England 33 BATSMAN 150
Lewis Gregory England 29 ALL-ROUNDER 150
James Neesham New Zealand 31 ALL-ROUNDER 150
Glenn Phillips New Zealand 25 WICKETKEEPER 150
Adam Milne New Zealand 29 BOWLER 150
Tim Southee New Zealand 33 BOWLER 150
Colin Munro New Zealand 35 ALL-ROUNDER 150
Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 25 BATSMAN 150
Jason Holder West Indies 30 ALL-ROUNDER 150
Nicholas Pooran West Indies 26 WICKETKEEPER 150
(All capped)

Prasidh Krishna, who was part of India’s squad in South Africa recently, and T Natarajan are sure to attract interest with a base price of Rs 1 crore with Indian pacers usually highly sought after. This bracket has some interesting names with the likes of Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane in it.

IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 1 cr base price

Full name Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Manish Pandey 32 BATSMAN 100
Nitish Rana 28 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Wriddhiman Saha 37 WICKETKEEPER 100
Prasidh Krishna 26 BOWLER 100
T. Natarajan 30 BOWLER 100
Kuldeep Yadav 27 BOWLER 100
Ajinkya Rahane 33 BATSMAN 100
Jayant Yadav 32 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Piyush Chawla 33 BOWLER 100
Kedar Jadhav 37 ALL-ROUNDER 100
All capped

In terms of overseas capped players with a base price of Rs 1 crore, Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Santner, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Wanindu Hasaranga are likely to be in high demand.

IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 1 cr base price

Full name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 37 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Marnus Labuschagne Australia 27 BATSMAN 100
Daniel Sams Australia 29 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Joshua Philippe Australia 24 WICKETKEEPER 100
Andrew Tye Australia 35 BOWLER 100
Moises Henriques Australia 35 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Riley Meredith Australia 25 BOWLER 100
James Faulkner Australia 31 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Darcy Short Australia 31 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Liam Livingstone England 28 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Tymal Mills England 29 BOWLER 100
Devon Conway New Zealand 30 BATSMAN 100
Mitchell Santner New Zealand 30 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand 35 ALL-ROUNDER 100
David Miller South Africa 32 BATSMAN 100
Aiden Markram South Africa 27 BATSMAN 100
Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa 32 BOWLER 100
Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa 33 BATSMAN 100
Rilee Rossouw South Africa 32 BATSMAN 100
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 24 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Odean Smith West Indies 25 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 23 ALL-ROUNDER 100
Roston Chase West Indies 30 ALL-ROUNDER 100
All capped

This is a crucial list as it has plenty of capped Indian and overseas players with a relatively low base price of Rs 75 lakh. In terms of Indian players, Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are the standout names, while a number of players from West Indies could be in demand too.

IPL Auction: Players in Rs 75 lakh base price

Full name Country Age Specialism Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Jason Behrendorff Australia 31 BOWLER 75
Nathan Ellis Australia 27 BOWLER 75
Ben Cutting Australia 35 ALL-ROUNDER 75
Sean Abbott Australia 30 BOWLER 75
Billy Stanlake Australia 27 BOWLER 75
Reece Topley England 28 BOWLER 75
Rahul Chahar India 22 BOWLER 75
Navdeep Saini India 29 BOWLER 75
Jaydev Unadkat India 30 BOWLER 75
Siddharth Kaul India 31 BOWLER 75
Dhawal Kulkarni India 33 BOWLER 75
Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 30 ALL-ROUNDER 75
Todd Astle New Zealand 35 BOWLER 75
Martin Guptill New Zealand 35 BATSMAN 75
Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand 30 ALL-ROUNDER 75
Dominic Drakes West Indies 24 ALL-ROUNDER 75
Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 32 BOWLER 75
Rovman Powell West Indies 28 BATSMAN 75
Romario Shepherd West Indies 27 ALL-ROUNDER 75
Obed Mccoy West Indies 25 BOWLER 75
Fabian Allen West Indies 26 ALL-ROUNDER 75
Alzarri Joseph West Indies 25 BOWLER 75
Darren Bravo West Indies 33 BATSMAN 75
Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 33 ALL-ROUNDER 75
Keemo Paul West Indies 24 ALL-ROUNDER 75
All capped

In the Rs 50 lakh base price bracket, Cheteshwar Pujara and S Sreesanth are two interesting names. But it’ll also be worth keeping an eye on Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne and Akila Dhananjaya, a group of players who have been impressive on the international stage recently.

IPL Auction: Players in Rs 50 lakh base price

Full name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 21 BOWLER Capped 50
Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan 29 BATSMAN Capped 50
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 20 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 21 BOWLER Capped 50
Zahir Khan Afghanistan 23 BOWLER Capped 50
Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan 20 BOWLER Capped 50
Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 24 BATSMAN Capped 50
Karim Janat Afghanistan 23 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan 22 BOWLER Capped 50
Hashmatullah Shahidi Afghanistan 27 BATSMAN Capped 50
Gulbadin Naib Afghanistan 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Hamid Hassan Afghanistan 34 BOWLER Capped 50
Ben Mcdermott Australia 27 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
Kurtis Patterson Australia 29 BATSMAN Capped 50
Wesley Agar Australia 25 BOWLER Capped 50
Jack Wildermuth Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Joel Paris Australia 29 BOWLER Capped 50
Hilton Cartwright Australia 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Litton Das Bangladesh 27 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh 27 BOWLER Capped 50
Shoriful Islam Bangladesh 20 BOWLER Capped 50
George Garton England 24 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Samit Patel England 37 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Cheteshwar Pujara India 34 BATSMAN Capped 50
Mandeep Singh India 30 BATSMAN Capped 50
Saurabh Tiwary India 32 BATSMAN Capped 50
Shivam Dube India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
K. Gowtham India 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Vijay Shankar India 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Syed Khaleel Ahmed India 24 BOWLER Capped 50
Chetan Sakariya India 24 BOWLER Capped 50
Sandeep Sharma India 28 BOWLER Capped 50
Mayank Markande India 24 BOWLER Capped 50
Shahbaz Nadeem India 32 BOWLER Capped 50
Karn Sharma India 34 BOWLER Capped 50
Karun Nair India 30 BATSMAN Capped 50
Rishi Dhawan India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Sandeep Warrier India 31 BOWLER Capped 50
Rahul Sharma India 35 BOWLER Capped 50
Hanuma Vihari India 28 BATSMAN Capped 50
Pawan Negi India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Gurkeerat Singh India 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Manoj Tiwary India 36 BATSMAN Capped 50
Parvez Rasool India 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Varun Aaron India 32 BOWLER Capped 50
Mohit Sharma India 33 BOWLER Capped 50
Barinder Sran India 29 BOWLER Capped 50
Murali Vijay India 38 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
S. Sreesanth India 39 BOWLER Capped 50
Paul Stirling Ireland 31 BATSMAN Capped 50
Josh Little Ireland 22 BOWLER Capped 50
Curtis Campher Ireland 22 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Mark Adnair Ireland 26 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Gareth Delany Ireland 24 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
David Wiese Namibia 36 ALL-ROUNDER Associate 50
Ish Sodhi New Zealand 29 BOWLER Capped 50
Finn Allen New Zealand 22 BATSMAN Capped 50
Tim Seifert New Zealand 27 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
Neil Wagner New Zealand 36 BOWLER Capped 50
Hamish Bennett New Zealand 35 BOWLER Capped 50
Blair Tickner New Zealand 28 BOWLER Capped 50
Anaru Kitchen New Zealand 38 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Brad Wheal Scotland 25 BOWLER Associate 50
Marco Jansen South Africa 21 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Lungisani Ngidi South Africa 26 BOWLER Capped 50
Dwaine Pretorius South Africa 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Heinrich Klaasen South Africa 30 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
Keshav Maharaj South Africa 32 BOWLER Capped 50
Janneman Malan South Africa 25 BATSMAN Capped 50
Zubayr Hamza South Africa 26 BATSMAN Capped 50
Wayne Parnell South Africa 32 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Daryn Dupavillon South Africa 27 BOWLER Capped 50
Sisanda Magala South Africa 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa 26 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka 30 BOWLER Capped 50
Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 21 BOWLER Capped 50
Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 24 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Niroshan Dickwella Sri Lanka 28 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 27 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 31 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
Akila Dhananjaya Sri Lanka 28 BOWLER Capped 50
Bhanuka Rajapaksa Sri Lanka 30 BATSMAN Capped 50
Avishka Fernando Sri Lanka 24 BATSMAN Capped 50
Pathum Nissaanka Sri Lanka 23 BATSMAN Capped 50
Chamika Karunaratne Sri Lanka 25 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Thisara Perera Sri Lanka 33 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka 25 BOWLER Capped 50
Isuru Udana Sri Lanka 34 BOWLER Capped 50
Danushka Gunatilaka Sri Lanka 31 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Dhananjaya Lakshan Sri Lanka 23 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Seekkuge Prasanna Sri Lanka 36 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Andre Fletcher West Indies 34 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
Shai Hope West Indies 28 WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
Hayden Walsh West Indies 29 BOWLER Capped 50
Brandon King West Indies 27 BATSMAN Capped 50
Akeal Hosein West Indies 28 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Shamrah Brooks West Indies 33 BATSMAN Capped 50
Jayden Seales West Indies 20 BOWLER Capped 50
Fidel Edwards West Indies 40 BOWLER Capped 50
Oshane Thomas West Indies 25 BOWLER Capped 50
Kyle Mayers West Indies 29 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Raymon Reifer West Indies 30 ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 25 BOWLER Capped 50

Their base price of Rs 40 lakh may come as a surprise to many. The likes of Rahul Tripathi, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi and Rahul Tewatia could go for a lot more.

IPL Auction: Players in Rs 40 lakh base price

Full name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Tim David Australia 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
Chris Green Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
Tom Kohler-Cadmore England 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 40
Laurie Evans England 34 BATSMAN Uncapped 40
Benny Howell England 33 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
Rahul Tripathi India 31 BATSMAN Uncapped 40
Deepak Hooda India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
Shahrukh Khan India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
Shivam Mavi India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
Kamlesh Nagarkoti India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
Rahul Tewatia India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
Mahipal Lomror India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40
Harpreet Bhatia India 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 40
Arun Karthick India 36 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 40
Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 21 BOWLER Associate 40
Ali Khan USA 31 BOWLER Associate 40
Kennar Lewis West Indies 30 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 40

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who has impressed in the Under-19 World Cup with his raw pace and big hits, should find a team with a base price of Rs 30 lakh (and then some). Sheldon Jackson and Jalaj Saxena, two seasoned performers in Indian domestic cricket, will also be hoping to get picked. Noor Ahmad, a near mirror image of Rashid Khan, could be one to watch out for from Afghanistan.

IPL Auction: Players in Rs 30 lakh base price

Full name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Shahbaz Ahamad India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30
Riyan Parag India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30
Sheldon Jackson India 35 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 30
Basil Thampi India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 30
Noor Ahmad Afghanistan 17 BOWLER Uncapped 30
Rajvardhan Hangargekar India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30
Ben Dwarshuis Australia 27 BOWLER Uncapped 30
Jalaj Saxena India 35 BOWLER Uncapped 30
Matt Kelly Australia 27 BOWLER Uncapped 30

As usual, this is the lengthiest list as plenty of names have entered in the lowest base price category but this is also where most teams will have a keen eye to pick up hidden gems. R Sai Kishore is perhaps the standout name here,

IPL Auction: Indians in Rs 20 lakh base price

Full name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Priyam Garg India 21 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Ashwin Hebbar India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
C.Hari Nishaanth India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Rajat Patidar India 28 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Abhinav Sadarangani India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Anmolpreet Singh India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Harpreet Brar India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Sarfaraz Khan India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Abhishek Sharma India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Mohammed Azharuddeen India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
K.S. Bharat India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
N. Jagadeesan India 26 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Anuj Rawat India 22 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Jitesh Sharma India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Prabhsimran Singh India 21 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Vishnu Solanki India 29 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Vishnu Vinod India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
K.M. Asif India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Akash Deep India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Tushar Deshpande India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Avesh Khan India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Ishan Porel India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Ankit Singh Rajpoot India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Kartik Tyagi India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Murugan Ashwin India 31 BOWLER Uncapped 20
K.C Cariappa India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Shreyas Gopal India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20
R. Sai Kishore India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
M. Siddharth India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Jagadeesha Suchith India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Sachin Baby India 33 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Ricky Bhui India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Himanshu Rana India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Harnoor Singh India 19 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Himmat Singh India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Rinku Singh India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Virat Singh India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Manan Vohra India 28 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Raj Angad Bawa India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Yash Dhull India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Darshan Nalkande India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Vicky Ostwal India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ripal Patel India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Anukul Roy India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
N. Tilak Varma India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Lalit Yadav India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Sanjay Yadav India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Yash Dayal India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Arzan Nagwaswalla India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Kuldeep Sen India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Akash Singh India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Simarjeet Singh India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Yash Thakur India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Vasu Vats India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Mujtaba Yousuf India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Tanmay Agarwal India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Shivam Chauhan India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Nikhil Gangta India 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Rohan Kadam India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Priyank Panchal India 32 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Sameer Rizvi India 18 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Subhranshu Senapati India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Apoorv Wankhade India 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Atharva Ankolekar India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Pravin Dubey India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Prerak Mankad India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Suyash Prabhudessai India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ramandeep Singh India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
B. Sai Sudharsan India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Atharva Taide India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Tanay Thyagarajan India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ankush Bains India 26 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Prashant Chopra India 29 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Kedar Devdhar India 32 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Shreevats Goswami India 32 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Dhruv Jurel India 21 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Aryan Juyal India 20 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Akshdeep Nath India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Luvnith Sisodia India 22 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Aditya Tare India 34 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Upendra Singh Yadav India 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Vaibhav Arora India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Mukesh Choudhary India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Rasikh Dar India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Pankaj Jaswal India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Mohsin Khan India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Lukman Hussain Meriwala India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Chama Milind India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Vyshak Vijay Kumar India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Mayank Yadav India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Zeeshan Ansari India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Tejas Baroka India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Yuvraj Chudasama India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India 31 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Khrievitso Kense India 18 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Prince Balwant Rai India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Pardeep Sahu India 36 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Prashant Solanki India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Midhun Sudhesan India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Rahul Buddhi India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Sudip Chatterjee India 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Hiten Dalal India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Abhimanyu Easwaran India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Rahul Gahlaut India 26 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Amandeep Khare India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Mayank Rawat India 22 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Dhruv Shorey India 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Ayush Badoni India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Aneeshwar Gautam India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Saurabh Kumar India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shams Mulani India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Dhruv Patel India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Atit Sheth India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Utkarsh Singh India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Kaif Ahmad India 24 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Shubhum Arora India 24 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Baba Indrajith India 27 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Eknath Kerkar India 28 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Nikhil Naik India 27 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Urvil Patel India 23 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
B.R. Sharath India 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
K.L. Shrijith India 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Mohit Avasthi India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Sushant Mishra India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20
G Periyasamy India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20
M.Harishankar Reddy India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
R. Silambarasan India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Aditya Thakare India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Tanveer Ul Haq India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Kuldip Yadav India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Prithviraj Yarra India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Satyajeet Bachhav India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Chintal Gandhi India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Manav Suthar India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Milind Tandon India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Sagar Udeshi India 35 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Kushaal Wadhwani India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Akshay Wakhare India 36 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Qamran Iqbal India 20 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Ishank Jaggi India 33 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Rohan Kunnummal India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Tanmay Mishra India 35 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Yash Nahar India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Shubham Singh Rohilla India 24 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
R Samarth India 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Naushad Shaikh India 30 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Abhijeet Tomar India 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Baba Aparajith India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Prayas Barman India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Yudhvir Charak India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shubhang Hegde India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Roosh Kalaria India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Aman Khan India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Tanush Kotian India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Pradeep Sangwan India 31 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Kaushal Tambe India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shivank Vashisth India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Rahul Chandrol India 21 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Harvik Desai India 22 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Tarang Gohel India 22 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Fazil Makaya India 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Sandeep Kumar Tomar India 23 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Siddhesh Wath India 24 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Stephen Cheepurupalli India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Aniket Choudhary India 32 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Kartikeya Kak India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Kulwant Khejroliya India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Ronit More India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20
M Nidheesh India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Babasafi Pathan India 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Vidyadhar Patil India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Mukesh Kumar Singh India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20
R. Alexandar India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Jasmer Dhankhar India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Prerit Dutta India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
S. Kishan Kumar India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Swaraj Wabale India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Ramesh Kumar India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Bhupen Lalwani India 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Henan Malik India 25 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Pukhraj Mann India 20 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Shashwat Rawat India 21 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Pratham Singh India 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Writtick Chatterjee India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Akshay Karnewar India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Sumit Kumar India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Abid Mushtaq India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Lone Muzaffar India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ninad Rathva India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shoun Roger India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Hrithik Shokeen India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shashank Singh India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Jaideep Bhambhu India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
V Koushik India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Akash Madhwal India 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Amit Mishra India 30 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Anuj Raj India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Abhijeet Saket India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Rahul Shukla India 31 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Amit Ali India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Chaitanya Bishnoi India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Mayank Dagar India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Karan Sharma India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shivam Sharma India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Pratyush Singh India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Sanvir Singh India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Dhrushant Soni India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
M Venkatesh India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Bandaru Ayyappa India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Gurnoor Singh Brar India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Akash Choudhary India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Baltej Dhanda India 31 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Saurabh Dubey India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Mohit Jangra India 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Aaqib Khan India 18 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Lalit Yadav India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Auqib Dar India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Chirag Gandhi India 31 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Sijomon Joseph India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Anirudha Joshi India 34 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Mohd. Arshad Khan India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ansh Patel India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shubham Sharma India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shubham Singh India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
K.Bhagath Varma India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Arpit Guleria India 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Vipul Krishna India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Safvan Patel India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Chinntla Readdi India 21 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Manish Reddy India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Ashok Sharma India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Ravi Sharma India 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Shubham Singh India 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Diwesh Pathania India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shubham Ranjane India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Sagar Trivedi India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Harsh Tyagi India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
R. Vivek India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
R.Sonu Yadav India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
V. Athisayaraj India 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20
M.B. Darshan India 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20
V. Gowtham India 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Jay Bista India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Saurav Chuahan India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Tajinder Dhillon India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Dikshanshu Negi India 31 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Abhishek Raut India 35 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
K.V. Sasikanth India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Bharat Sharma India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shivam Sharma India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Arjun Tendulkar India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Amit Yadav India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Manoj Bhandage India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Arun Chaprana India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ajay Dev Goud India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Divyang Hinganekar India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Azim Kazi India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Sujit Nayak India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Parth Sahani India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ashutosh Sharma India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Vivrant Sharma India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Kumar Kartikeya Singh India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ravi Chauhan India 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Shubham Garhwal India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
M. Mohammed India 30 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Pulkit Narang India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Pradosh Paul India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Pushpendra Singh Rathore India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Purnank Tyagi India 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Samarth Vyas India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Dev Lakra India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ajay Mandal India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Lakhan Raja India 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Girinath Reddy India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Siddhant Sharma India 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Anunay Singh India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Saurin Thakar India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Yuvraj Chaudhary India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Khizar Dafedar India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Sahil Dhiwan India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Arjit Gupta India 32 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Mickil Jaiswal India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
J. Kousik India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Jitender Pal India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Jonty Sidhu India 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Yashovardhan Singh India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Pranshu Vijayran India 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ishan Afridi India 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Mohammed Afridi India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Prerit Agrawal India 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Nidhish Rajagopal India 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Bavanaka Sandeep India 29 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Maxwell Swaminathan India 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20

Hayden Kerr, Jason Sangha are a couple of interesting entries in this list after impressing in Big Bash League. But perhaps the one likely to generate most interest in this group is Dewald Brevis, the South Africa U19 captain who has been dubbed ‘Baby AB’ and played some breathtaking knocks at the World Cup. Two Namibia left-arm pacers who impressed at the World Cup last year are also featuring here.

IPL Auction: Overseas in Rs 20 lakh base price

Full name Country Age Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan 18 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Shafiqullah Ghafari Afghanistan 20 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Hayden Kerr Australia 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Tanveer Sangha Australia 20 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Alex Ross Australia 29 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Jake Weatherald Australia 27 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Nathan McAndrew Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Tom Rogers Australia 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Liam Guthrie Australia 24 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Liam Hatcher Australia 25 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Jason Sangha Australia 22 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Matthew Short Australia 26 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Aidan Cahill Australia 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Jacob Lintott England 28 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia 24 BOWLER Associate 20
Johannes Smit Namibia 26 ALL-ROUNDER Associate 20
Cam Fletcher New Zealand 29 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Adithya Ashok New Zealand 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Henry Shipley New Zealand 25 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Safyaan Sharif Scotland 30 ALL-ROUNDER Associate 20
Dewald Brevis South Africa 18 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Ryan Rickelton South Africa 25 WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
Donavon Ferreira South Africa 23 BATSMAN Uncapped 20
Gerald Coetzee South Africa 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Nandre Burger South Africa 26 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Migael Pretorius South Africa 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Corbin Bosch South Africa 27 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ottneil Baartman South Africa 29 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Khwezi Gumede South Africa 22 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Duan Jansen South Africa 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Beyers Swanepoel South Africa 23 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Johan Van Dyk South Africa 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka 19 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka 23 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka 27 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka 19 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies 36 BOWLER Uncapped 20
Nyeem Young West Indies 21 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Ryan John West Indies 24 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
Mark Deyal West Indies 28 ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20

Inputs from PTI