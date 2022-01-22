Vikash Kandola was the star for Haryana Steelers as they beat neighbours Dabang Delhi K.C. 36-33 in Match 68 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The Steelers captain scored a Super 10 (13 points) in a dominant display by his team. Coach Rakesh Kumar’s Haryana had a brief scare in the game when 5 players entered the lobby without a touch on the raider, but they kept calm to ensure they came away with all 5 points.

Delhi desperately missed their star raider Naveen Kumar’s services.

UP Yoddha beat Bengal Warriors

UP Yoddha produced a complete performance to beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 40-36 in Match 69 of Season 8.

Their defensive corner duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar scored 7 points while raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill picked up 9 points each.

The win helped Yoddha jump to fourth on the points table. Bengal were once against overly reliant on captain Maninder Singh who picked up 19 raid points despite the loss.