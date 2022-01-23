Syed Modi badminton, finals live updates: Sindhu looks to end title wait, eyes on doubles pairs too
Updates from the finals matches at Syed Modi Super 300 event in Lucknow.
Live updates
Mixed doubles finals, Tanisha/Ishaan 11-7 Srivedya/Nagendra: Tanisha is a very aggressive player from the front-court, while Ishaan controls proceedings from the back. They are off to a solid start.
Mixed doubles finals, Tanisha/Ishaan 7-7 Srivedya/Nagendra: Good close start to this match but expect Tanisha/Ishaan to take control once they settle in.
Mixed doubles finals, India vs India: Here’s how the two pairs got to the final. Tanisha/Ishaan should be favourites for this one.
02.06 pm: Not the best news to start of finals day. The All-French men’s singles final has been declared a “no match” and not a walkover as one of the participant tested positive for Covid-19 & the other deemed a close contact.
BWF Statement: The men’s singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 has been declared a ‘No Match’. BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. The other finalist is deemed a close contact and has also been withdrawn. Details on winner status, world ranking points and prize money will be revealed in due course. Today’s other four finals will go ahead as scheduled.
2.05 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Syed Modi International Super 300. It’s finals day.
Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu reached the women’s singles final of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after her fifth seeded Russian opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya retired hurt midway into their semifinal in Lucknow on Saturday.
Former world champion Sindhu will face compatriot Malvika Bansod in the summit clash on Sunday. It’s been a while since Sindhu won a BWF World Tour title and while a Super 300 isn’t necessarily the biggest available prize, it is still a title and Sindhu would be desperate to get her hands on that.
Four doubles pairs from India will also be competing across three finals on Sunday.
