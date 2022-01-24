Lucknow Super Giants was the name announced for their team by one of the two new Indian Premier League franchises on Monday.

The Lucknow franchise is owned by Sanjiv Goenka, who previously owned IPL team Rising Pune Super Giants.

Last week, it had been announced that India batter KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow team in IPL 2022. The right-hander was picked for Rs 17 crore, making him the most expensive player among the 10 teams.

The Lucknow franchise also signed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for 9.2 crore and young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi Rs 4 crore.

