Maninder Singh was the star for defending champions Bengal Warriors as they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-22 in Match 75 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Captain Maninder scored 13 points and was supported by his entire team in securing a win that will improve their playoff chances. Jaipur’s Arjun Deshwal picked up 10 points but received very little support from his defence and offence.

Bengal coach B.C. Ramesh will take a lot of positives from the match, especially the performance of his much-maligned defence. Ran Sindh scored 4 points while Vishal Mane scored 2 points along with Abozar Mighani.

Puneri Paltan decimate Dabang Delhi KC

Puneri Paltan thrashed Dabang Delhi K.C. 42-25 in Match 76 of vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The team from Pune dominated the mat right from the first whistle to inflict a morale-depleting loss on Season 7 runner’s-up Delhi. Mohit Goyat picked up 10 points for Pune (including 1 tackle point) while right corner Sombir clinched a High 5 (6 points).

Delhi were once again without the services of their star raider Naveen Kumar and experienced left corner Joginder Narwal.

The lack of a Plan B, especially in the absence of these stars, has cost them dear in recent matches with Vijay and Sandeep Narwal struggling to have the same impact in the raiding department.