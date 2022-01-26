Australian Open 2022 Watch: Point of the tournament? Felix Auger Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev produce magic at Aus Open In a few seconds of breathtaking athleticism and shot-making, the duo ended up providing arguably the finest rally of this year’s Australian Open. Scroll Staff An hour ago AFP / William West Oh my Canada! 🤯 @felixtennis, take a bow 👏 🎥: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis #AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/PD2GEU050h— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tennis Australian open Daniil Medvedev Felix Auger Aliassime Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio