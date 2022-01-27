Big-hitting American Danielle Collins swept past Iga Swiatek Thursday and into the Australian Open final where she will meet world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.
The 27th seed overpowered the Polish seventh seed and former French Open champion 6-4, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena to reach her first Grand Slam decider.
Collins also flew out of the blocks against former French Open champion Swiatek, racing to a 4-0 first set lead.
A nervous Swiatek double faulted in the opening game to gift Collins an early break and the unrelenting American’s fierce groundstrokes earned her another.
But the gutsy Pole fought back as Collins double faulted to give a break-point opportunity.
But the all-action American, who opted not to sit down and rest at each change of ends, recomposed herself to serve out the set.
Collins was now on a mission and quickly broke to take charge of the second set as she jumped on Swiatek’s second serve, breaking again to race 3-0 clear and it was all over for the 20-year-old.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.