Hyderabad FC edged past Odisha FC 3-2 in a fascinating Hero Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday – a result that also consolidated their position at the top of the points table.
HFC dominated proceedings in the first half but against the run of play, Jerry Mawihmingthanga (45’) scored for Odisha FC. Joel Chianese (50’) leveled the scores for Hyderabad FC minutes into the second half, with Joao Victor’s venomous shot from just outside the box casting Manolo Marquez’s men into the lead.
Akash Mishra (73’) piled on the misery for Kino Garcia’s side when he finished off a great free-kick by Mohammad Yasir. Jonathas Christian (84’) pulled one goal back with a stunning finish into the top corner but that acted as mere consolation, with Hyderabad FC seeing out the game.
Points table
|Pos
|Club
|M
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Hyderabad FC
|13
|6
|5
|2
|15
|23
|2
|Kerala Blasters FC
|11
|5
|5
|1
|8
|20
|3
|Jamshedpur FC
|11
|5
|4
|2
|6
|19
|4
|Mumbai FC
|12
|5
|3
|4
|2
|18
|5
|Chennaiyin FC
|13
|5
|3
|5
|-5
|18
|6
|Bengaluru FC
|13
|4
|5
|4
|4
|17
|7
|Odisha FC
|13
|5
|2
|6
|-5
|17
|8
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|10
|4
|4
|2
|2
|16
|9
|FC Goa
|13
|3
|5
|5
|-5
|14
|10
|NorthEast United FC
|14
|2
|4
|8
|-10
|10
|11
|SC East Bengal
|13
|1
|6
|6
|-12
|9
