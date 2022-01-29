Australian Open, women’s singles final live: Barty wins title with straight sets win over Collins
Follow live coverage of the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
Live updates
3.42 pm: After 44 long years, an Australian win the Australian Open! The world No 1 wins the tie breaker 7-2 and wins the match 6-3, 7-6. The crowd is going wild. What scenes at the Rod Laver Arena!
ASH BARTY WINS THE MATCH!
Second set tie breaker– Barty 6-3, 6-6 (5-1) Collins: Barty leads 5-1 as the players change ends. She’s on serve. She’s two points away from creating history!
Second set tie breaker– Barty 6-3, 6-6 (4-0) Collins: Barty pulls far ahead! Two mini breaks of serve for her and the crowd is going ballistic. It’s now or never for Collins.
Second set – Barty 6-3, 6-6 Collins: We’re heading into a tie break! Collins had a look at 15-30 but Barty managed to win the next three points. Will we have a decider? Collins to serve first in the tie breaker. Here we go!
Second set – Barty 6-3, 5-6 Collins: Collins holds at last! That will give her immense confidence. The momentum is still with Barty, though. She seems to have found her range again and will be confident of closing out the match if she can take this set to a tie break.
Second set – Barty 6-3, 5-5 Collins: Four games in a row for Barty! We’re level in the second set. This has been a stunning turnaround. Collins will be under immense pressure, she will need to forget the wasted opportunities. This is still far from over.
Second set – Barty 6-3, 4-5 Collins: BSERVICE BREAK! We’re back on serve! Absolutely sensational forehand groundstrokes from the top seed in that game. She hit a return winner before hitting an outrageous inside-in winner retreating on the baseline. Collins paying the price for not doing much on the serve. It’s a big reason for her being broken twice while serving for this set. The crowd is going wild again and Ash has all the momentum.
Second set – Barty 6-3, 3-5 Collins: Barty consolidates the break with a somewhat comfortable hold. Collins won consecutive points 0-40 down but then made an unforced error. She now has a second chance to win the set on serve. The crowd is pumped. Will we have a decider?
Second set – Barty 6-3, 2-5 Collins: SERVICE BREAK! Barty fights back! The momentum in this match keeps swinging. Collins struggled to land first serves in that game and the world No 1 took advantage. Loud cheers again as the crowd tries to push the home favourite.
Second set – Barty 6-3, 1-5 Collins: SERVICE BREAK! Two double faults by Barty and Collins pulls further ahead. The crowd seems stunned. Barty’s game has gone off and there is definite tension in her shots. Is she already planning for the third set? We seem to be getting there in a hurry.
Second set – Barty 6-3, 1-4 Collins: And now a quick hold for Collins. She’s pumping her fists and yelling “c’mon” consistently now. Barty her calm self at the other end. The level of play hasn’t been the highest but the tension is palpable.
Second set – Barty 6-3, 1-3 Collins: A nice, quick hold for Barty as she gets her serve going again. A superb backhand down-the-line winner from her to close out the game. This set is far from done and Collins would know that.
Second set – Barty 6-3, 0-3 Collins: Collins survives! She consolidates the break of serve. Barty had two break points in that game but couldn’t convert. The second one was a brilliant rally as both players moved each other around the court. Barty managed to get a relatively easy volley at the net but hit it wide. That could prove to be a costly miss for the world No 1.
Second set – Barty 6-3, 0-2 Collins: SERVICE BREAK! Well, well, a massive change in momentum out of nowhere. A couple of errors from Barty and she went down 15-40. She then hit an ace to save the first break point but Collins got a look at a second serve after that and she got the job done. Collins roars as the crowd goes silent. Game on!
Second set – Barty 6-3, 0-1 Collins: Confident hold by Collins. Just one point in that game for Barty. The American has it too do here and she needs to remain calm. Barty on the other hand will be trying to not look to far ahead, she’s timing the ball wonderfully.
First set – Barty 6-3 Collins: Barty wins the first set! And the crowd erupts. Another strong service game from the home favourite. She’s playing with immense confidence once again, ripping a forehand crosscourt early in that game. Collins needs to bounce back quickly, she needs to get more first serve returns and go for her shots from thereon. That’s what has worked for her in the tournament and she must back her strength.
First set – Barty 5-3 Collins: Crucial hold for Collins! She needed that. Barty took the game to 30-all but the American managed to win the next two points. The world No 1 now has a chance to close out the first set on serve.
First set – Barty 5-2 Collins: And now a quick hold for Barty! Collins was threatening to pull ahead not long ago, but the hold by Barty at 2-2 has spurred her on. Collins has played fearlessly in the tournament and started well today too, but she’s looking tentative at the moment and needs a quick turnaround.
First set – Barty 4-2 Collins: SERVICE BREAK! Barty draws first blood as Collins hits a double fault on break point. The Aussie was a lot more confident in that game while the 27th seed looked a bit nervy. Barty moved her opponent nicely in the rallies and Collins pays the price for a couple of unforced errors.
First set – Barty 3-2 Collins: Opoortunity missed by Collins! She had a look at a second serve at 15-all but slammed her forehand return into the net. She then hit a sizzling backhand crosscourt winner before earning a break point – the first of the match so far – but Barty held her nerves to win three points in a row and close out the game.
First set – Barty 2-2 Collins: Collins has found her range too. Both players seem to have their big shots firing early in the contest. The American bludgeoned her groundstrokes in that game as Barty scrambled to stay in the rallies. Four games done and not much to choose between these two.
First set – Barty 2-1 Collins: Oustanding serving from Barty! She takes the game to 15. The world No 1 looks supremely confident with that shot. After her semifinal win, she spoke about how she can rely on her serve even when she’s under pressure. She’ll make her life a lot easier tonight if she denies Collins looks at second serves.
First set – Barty 1-1 Collins: A quick hold for Collins as well. Barty gets her nose ahead with a wonderful forehand down the line but the American lands her first serves to bounce back and close out the game.
First set – Barty 1-0 Collins: Barty finds the lines with her serve and races to 40-0 but Collins fights back with a couple of powerful returns off the second serve. The world No 1 then manages to find another solid serve and close out the game. The crowd, of course, seems to be firmly on Barty’s side.
2.15 pm: The rain has stayed away, the roof is open, the warm-ups are done, and we’re ready for play. Barty to serve. Here we go!
2.07 pm: We’re nearly there! The players are making their way to the court at the Rod Laver Arena. Collins walks out followed by Barty and a rousing reception by the crowd.
1.59 pm: There have been a number of things working brilliantly for Barty over the past few weeks. Her anticipation and tactical play is right up there with the best, but the serve and backhand slice has been a massive weapon for her. She has picked her spots consistently on the serve to earn free points, even when under pressure. And the slice has unsettled the rhythm of all her opponents, helping her dictate play.
For Collins, power hitting has been the standout weapon. She blasted seventh seed Iga Swiatek off the court in the semifinal. The 27th seed takes the ball early and goes for her shots fearlessly. Swiatek said players usually hit the ball this hard only in practice but such has been the confidence Collins has in her game at the moment that she keeps going for winners. Maintaining the right temperament has also been a huge plus for her. Barty will undoubtedly test her in that aspect and she’ll need to step up once again.
Paths to the final
Barty:
1st rd: bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-0, 6-1
2nd rd: bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1, 6-1
3rd rd: bt Camila Giorgi (ITA x30) 6-2, 6-3
4th rd: bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-4, 6-3
Quarter-final: bt Jessica Pegula (USA x21) 6-2, 6-0
Semi-final: bt Madison Keys (USA) 6-1, 6-3
Collins:
1st rd: bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-1, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6-4, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5
4th rd: bt Elise Mertens (BEL x19) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
Quarter-final: bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 7-5, 6-1
Semi-final: bt Iga Swiatek (POL x7) 6-4, 6-1
Barty vs Collins H2H
|When
|Round
|Event
|Surface
|Winner
|Score
|2021
|R16
|Adelaide 500
|Hard
|Danielle Collins
|6-3 6-4
|2020
|SF
|Adelaide International
|Hard
|Ashleigh Barty
|3-6 6-1 7-6(5)
|2019
|R64
|French Open
|Clay
|Ashleigh Barty
|7-5 6-1
|2019
|R32
|Madrid Masters
|Clay
|Ashleigh Barty
|6-1 1-6 6-1
1.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.