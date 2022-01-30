Dabang Delhi KC defeated Gujarat Giants 41-22 in match No 81 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Defenders Manjeet Chhillar and Krishan scored High 5s for the Delhi side who moved to the top of the points table with the result.

Vijay (8 points) and Neeraj Narwal (4 points) contributed to the raiding points for Delhi who continued to be without their star raider Naveen Kumar.

Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh will have no positives to take from the result with both the defence and attack falling short.

Updated points table

Position Team Played Won Lost Tie Points
1 Dabang Delhi KC 14 8 4 2 48
2 Bengaluru Bulls 15 8 6 1 46
3 Patna Pirates 12 8 3 1 45
4 Haryana Steelers 14 6 5 3 42
5 U Mumba 13 5 3 5 41
6 Bengal Warriors 14 7 6 1 41
7 U.P Yoddha 14 5 6 3 40
8 Puneri Paltan 14 7 7 0 37
9 Jaipur Pink Panthers 13 5 6 2 35
10 Tamil Thalaivas 12 3 4 6 34
11 Gujarat Giants 12 3 6 3 28
12 Telugu Titans 14 1 10 3 22
Points system - Win: 5pts | Tie: 3pts | Loss by 7 or less points: 1pt | Loss by more than 7 points: 0 pts