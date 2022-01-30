Dabang Delhi KC defeated Gujarat Giants 41-22 in match No 81 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Defenders Manjeet Chhillar and Krishan scored High 5s for the Delhi side who moved to the top of the points table with the result.

Vijay (8 points) and Neeraj Narwal (4 points) contributed to the raiding points for Delhi who continued to be without their star raider Naveen Kumar.

Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh will have no positives to take from the result with both the defence and attack falling short.