Ashwin Ravichandran, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, and David Warner are the 10 players who are enlisted in the marquee set of the upcoming 2022 IPL mega auction.

These players will be part of the star-studded lineup that will kick off the mega auction scheduled to take place over two days in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

The Indian Premier League released its final auction pool on Tuesday, which was trimmed from the initial list of 1214 players to the current version which includes 590 players, in accordance with the requirements of the 10 franchises.

IPL 2022: Ashwin, Warner among the big names as BCCI announces 590 players in auction list

An amount of Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.