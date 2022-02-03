Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddha 37-35 in the first match of Day 4 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Patna’s Sachin got a Super 10 (12 points) and was ably supported by left corner defender Mohammadreza Shadlouiwho secured a High 5. The three-time champions started the match brightly but lost their way in the middle to give Yoddha an opportunity to fight back.

Surender Gill scored a Super 10 for UP, but Patna defenders dominated the final 10 minutes of the match to ensure they clinched an important win in the race for a playoff spot. UP suffered their fourth consecutive loss and will need to find a solution soon to prevent the rot.

Puneri Paltan’s youngsters produced another collective performance to beat U Mumba 36-34 in the second match of the day. The men in orange made it two wins in two Maharashtra Derbies as they overcame a stiff challenge from Mumbai.

Raiders Mohit Goyat (9 points) and Aslam Inamdar (8 points) once again impressed with their attack while young Abinesh Nadarajan marshalled the defence for Pune with a High 5 (6 points).

The win will give coach Anup Kumar’s Pune side much-needed confidence in their attempt to clinch a playoff spot. Mumbai’s Ajith Kumar scored a Super 10 but didn’t get the ample support required to seal a victory.