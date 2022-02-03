Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddha 37-35 in the first match of Day 4 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.
Patna’s Sachin got a Super 10 (12 points) and was ably supported by left corner defender Mohammadreza Shadlouiwho secured a High 5. The three-time champions started the match brightly but lost their way in the middle to give Yoddha an opportunity to fight back.
Surender Gill scored a Super 10 for UP, but Patna defenders dominated the final 10 minutes of the match to ensure they clinched an important win in the race for a playoff spot. UP suffered their fourth consecutive loss and will need to find a solution soon to prevent the rot.
Puneri Paltan’s youngsters produced another collective performance to beat U Mumba 36-34 in the second match of the day. The men in orange made it two wins in two Maharashtra Derbies as they overcame a stiff challenge from Mumbai.
Raiders Mohit Goyat (9 points) and Aslam Inamdar (8 points) once again impressed with their attack while young Abinesh Nadarajan marshalled the defence for Pune with a High 5 (6 points).
The win will give coach Anup Kumar’s Pune side much-needed confidence in their attempt to clinch a playoff spot. Mumbai’s Ajith Kumar scored a Super 10 but didn’t get the ample support required to seal a victory.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|15
|9
|4
|2
|53
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|17
|9
|7
|1
|51
|3
|Patna Pirates
|14
|9
|4
|1
|50
|4
|U Mumba
|15
|5
|5
|5
|43
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|6
|6
|3
|43
|6
|U.P Yoddha
|16
|5
|8
|3
|42
|7
|Puneri Paltan
|15
|8
|7
|0
|42
|8
|Bengal Warriors
|15
|7
|7
|1
|41
|9
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|14
|6
|6
|2
|40
|10
|Tamil Thalaivas
|14
|4
|4
|6
|39
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|14
|5
|6
|3
|38
|12
|Telugu Titans
|14
|1
|10
|3
|22
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.