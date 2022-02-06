Yash Dhull-led India defeated England by four wickets to win the World Under-19 title for a record-extending fifth time on Saturday.

India made 195 for 6 with 14 balls to spare after dismissing England, playing their first final in the tournament in 24 years, for 189.

Pace-bowling allrounder Raj Bawa claimed 5-31 while Ravi Kumar finished with 4-34. Bawa also played a crucial knock with the bat when India lost two big wickets in quick succession.

England were 91-7 at one stage before a sparkling 95 from James Yew gave them a fighting chance but India were never really in serious trouble with Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu both making half-centuries.

The chase did get tense at the end but Sindhu’s innings and Dinesh Bana’s mini cameo took India past the finish line. The wicket-keeper batter Bana hit a six over long on to finish things off in style.

India extended their lead in the winners list with their fifth title Australia have won the trophy three times.

U19 World Cup final as it happened: Raj Bawa, Nishant Sindhu star as India clinch fifth title



Here are some reactions to the final:

Our future stars are shining bright!

Congratulations to #TeamIndia for winning the #U19CWC. Well played 👏@BCCI pic.twitter.com/7boNHpZcjN — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 6, 2022

Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 5, 2022

Wonderful display of resilience and character! So proud of the boys, it's been great spending time with the Under-19 team and watching them grow. This is just the beginning, I am confident they will go on to bigger things in time to come👍 #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/nt5R8lrHRH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 6, 2022

Congratulations to the India U19 team for a fantastic tournament. Surely a great moment to remember for one and all. A feat to be proud of for the rest of your lives. Congrats Yash Dhull, @VVSLaxman281 and the entire team. @BCCI #U19CWC #BoysInBlue — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) February 5, 2022

Yash Dhull, welcome to the club of #U19CWC winning Indian captains - Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, Prithvi Shaw. — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) February 5, 2022

India didn't have junior selection panel till Sept 27. Had three months to prepare. There was a change of coaching staff in the middle. Were hit by Covid during the World Cup. Yet, walkway as the champions. Unbeaten in the tournament. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) February 5, 2022

Jalwa hai hamaara yahaan.

Many congratulations @BCCI on becoming champions for the 5th time.

Fantastic contributions from everyone and a deserved title. Enjoy the moment boys #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/E0zqirfIPA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

Finalists 2016

Champions 2018

Finalists 2020

Champions 2022 🇮🇳

Some things never change eh @MichaelVaughan 😏 #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/BFYbGI9Oob — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 6, 2022

Well done #IndiaU19. These are shared memories to last a lifetime. You played wonderful cricket and you make everyone proud. Savour this moment. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 6, 2022

Raj Bawa is player-of-the-match in India's U19 World Cup Final win. 74 years ago, his grandfather Trilochan Singh Bawa won a gold medal in Hockey in the London Olympics (1948). #U19CWC — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 5, 2022

🏏 5/31 and 35 runs 🏏



Raj Bawa is the Player of the Match in the #U19CWC Final for his all-round performance 🌟 pic.twitter.com/kLFUDDXge0 — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2022

Making sure to take a few snaps before the #U19CWC trophy goes in the cabinet 🏆📸 pic.twitter.com/rFKteNROt8 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 6, 2022

A 6️⃣ to seal the deal!!

So so happy for all of you... you all have made us proud! 🏆🇮🇳

Many congratulations #TeamIndia.#U19CWC pic.twitter.com/zlCjWp9nM9 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 6, 2022

Five-time U-19 champions and a junior system that is a gift that keeps giving. pic.twitter.com/Z9y3ABjqlK — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 6, 2022

Congrats 🎉 India 🇮🇳!!! Winners of the Mens U19 World Cup for the 5th time! India are Kings of this tournament

What a history! #WinningMoment #U19CWCFinal #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/A7ZRTB5LZg — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) February 5, 2022

Congratulations India who win the U19 World Cup in an amazing game 👏



Amazing effort from Prest and the boys, the future looks bright 🌟#U19CWC pic.twitter.com/e1nmDHoq1W — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 5, 2022

Shaw-Dhull last two Indian captains to win U19 WC.



Lord for a reason 🔥🔥🔥@imShard #U19WorldCup #U19WCFinal — Kartik (@elitecynic) February 5, 2022

Paaanch Ka Punch 🤜 Well done, India U-19 for quite literally owning this tournament. 5th title. The most successful team at this level…for a long-long time. May this be the start of a hugely successful journey for all of you 🥳🥳 #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/UVAxNi5XoN — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

A wicketkeeper hitting a six to win the ICC event for Team India. Has happened after 11 years



Dinesh Bana



Remember the name #U19CWC — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 5, 2022

one of VVS Laxman's enduring regrets over his career was that he never played a world cup. lovely moment for him to be part of this #U19CWC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 5, 2022

A wicketkeeper finishing it off in style to win an ICC trophy, we've seen this BEFORE! 💙 https://t.co/WnbJZVupDH pic.twitter.com/7YPpuyeSpD — Manya (@CSKian716) February 5, 2022

Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar & Raj Bawa 👏🏻 👊🏻 The future of Indian cricket looks bright 🇮🇳 Well played boys. Super proud! @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 5, 2022

Raj Bawa 5/31 - the best performance by any bowler in an #U19CWCFinal, also has the highest individual score in this #U19CWC2022 - 162* in 108 balls, 14 fours, 8 sixes vs Uganda U19.

In the #IPLAuction2022, the #IPL franchise owners will be lining up to bring him home.#U19CWC — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 5, 2022

Congratulations India! Well deserved. A shame for England but some future stars in their team for sure! It was such an amazing opportunity to commentate on the game for the BBC, feel very grateful 😁🙌 #U19CWCFinal #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/z4eROyA3Xu — Melissa Story (@melissagstory) February 5, 2022