Sachin helped Patna Pirates beat defending champions Bengal Warriors 38-29 on the final day in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Sachin scored a Super 10 (11 points) and was ably supported by Guman Singh (7 points) in the raiding unit.

The Pirates’ defence was in top form too with Mohammadreza Shadloui picking up a High 5. The win helped Patna Pirates move to the top of the points table. The three-time champions are now favourites to clinch a top-2 finish which will give them a direct entry into the Season 8 semi-finals.

Bengal Warriors had yet another poor day on the mat with both their defence and attack struggling. They will now need to ensure they win all the remaining matches of the season to stand a chance of making it to the eliminators.

Pardeep Kumar’s last-minute heroics helped Gujarat Giants beat Bengaluru Bulls 40-36 in the second match of the day. The raider scored a Super 10 (14 points) including 4 in the final minute to give Gujarat a very important win in their battle to secure a Playoff spot.

The Giants captain Sunil Kumar also had a good night in the right cover position with a High 5. Bengaluru Bulls will have only have themselves to blame for the loss. A lapse of concentration in the final minutes cost them important points. Their raiders Pawan Sehrawat and Bharat scored Super 10s but didn’t get the necessary support from the defence.