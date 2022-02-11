Defending champions Bengal Warriors held Dabang Delhi K.C to an entertaining 39-39 tie in Match 106 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The Delhi team thought they had won the match when Naveen Kumar picked a 3-point Super Raid in the final minute, but Manjeet Chhillar’s unsuccessful tackle allowed Bengal to stay in the match and secure a tie.

Maninder Singh was the best performer for Bengal with 16 points while Naveen Kumar got 16 for Delhi. The result will not help Bengal as they struggle to stay in contention for a Playoff spot. Delhi will also be upset after they lost a chance to secure all 5 points and push for a Top 2 finish in the league.

Patna Pirates become first team to qualify for playoffs

Guman Singh was the star for Patna Pirates as they beat Puneri Paltan 46-23 in Match 107.

The raider scored 13 points for the three-time champions as they became the first team to clinch a Playoff berth. The table-toppers were made to sweat for their points in the first half by a resilient Pune side, but they switched gears in the second to decimate the men in orange.

Aslam Inamdar scored 9 points for coach Anup Kumar’s Pune, but all his points came in the first half. Patna had just a 1-point advantage at half time but two second-half ALL OUTs helped them increase that to 16 points by the final whistle.