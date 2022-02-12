Sunil Chhetri’s historic goal went in vain as Hyderabad FC edged past Bengaluru FC 2-1 to consolidate their lead at the top of the table in the Hero Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.

Chhetri became the all-time top scorer with his 50th goal but by the time the legendary marksman got his name on the scoresheet, Hyderabad were already leading 2-0 with first-half goals from Javier Siviero (16th) and Joao Victor (30th).

The result means Hyderabad now have 29 points from 16 games, four more than second-placed Jamshedpur FC who have played two matches less. Bengaluru remain third with 23 in their kitty from 16 outings.

Pos Club M W D L GD Points
1 Hyderabad FC 16 8 5 3 20 29
2 Jamshedpur FC 14 7 4 3 8 25
3 Bengaluru FC 16 6 5 5 6 23
4 ATK Mohun Bagan 13 6 5 2 5 23
5 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 5 3 5 23
6 Mumbai City FC 14 6 4 4 3 22
7 Odisha FC 15 6 3 6 -4 21
8 Chennaiyin FC 16 5 4 7 -11 19
9 FC Goa  16 4 6 6 -1 18
10 SC East Bengal 16 1 7 8 -15 10
11 NorthEast United FC  16 2 4 10 -16 10