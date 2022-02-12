Sunil Chhetri’s historic goal went in vain as Hyderabad FC edged past Bengaluru FC 2-1 to consolidate their lead at the top of the table in the Hero Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.
Chhetri became the all-time top scorer with his 50th goal but by the time the legendary marksman got his name on the scoresheet, Hyderabad were already leading 2-0 with first-half goals from Javier Siviero (16th) and Joao Victor (30th).
The result means Hyderabad now have 29 points from 16 games, four more than second-placed Jamshedpur FC who have played two matches less. Bengaluru remain third with 23 in their kitty from 16 outings.
|Pos
|Club
|M
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Hyderabad FC
|16
|8
|5
|3
|20
|29
|2
|Jamshedpur FC
|14
|7
|4
|3
|8
|25
|3
|Bengaluru FC
|16
|6
|5
|5
|6
|23
|4
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|13
|6
|5
|2
|5
|23
|5
|Kerala Blasters FC
|14
|6
|5
|3
|5
|23
|6
|Mumbai City FC
|14
|6
|4
|4
|3
|22
|7
|Odisha FC
|15
|6
|3
|6
|-4
|21
|8
|Chennaiyin FC
|16
|5
|4
|7
|-11
|19
|9
|FC Goa
|16
|4
|6
|6
|-1
|18
|10
|SC East Bengal
|16
|1
|7
|8
|-15
|10
|11
|NorthEast United FC
|16
|2
|4
|10
|-16
|10
