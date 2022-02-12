After not retaining him earlier, Mumbai Indians brought back India wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan on board for Rs 15.25 crore, at that point the most expensive recruitment of the day during the Indian Premier League auction.

MI started things off and Punjab jumped right in. Both teams had money to play with and they were bidding for a quality young player who can change games with his batting. Gujarat came in later. But MI continued to stay in it even after Punjab dropped out of the bidding. It turned out to be a fierce battle and SRH came in latest. MI wanted him but the other teams did not make it easy. Finally, the five-time champions got their main man.

As things stand, Kishan is the fourth most expensive signing in IPL auction history, and the second Indian behind Yuvraj Singh.

Most expensive buys in IPL auction history 💥👇



Chris Morris: 16.25 cr

Yuvraj Singh: 16 cr

Pat Cummins: 15.5 cr

ISHAN KISHAN: 15.25 cr

Kyle Jamieson: 15 cr

Ben Stokes: 14.5 cr#IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/UIYrh89Wdj — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) February 12, 2022

Here’s a possible explanation for why Mumbai Indians broke the purse for Kishan from our pre-auction article on high-ceiling players:

Ishan Kishan Last season’s struggle at Chepauk was only a minor obstacle for one of India’s most promising batting talents. Kishan’s 2020 IPL was a glimpse into his destructive ability in the future. A stat line of 57/146 (Batting Average/Strike Rate, for future references) before his complete development against high level pace and understanding of innings construction proves that his ceiling is arguably the best of all Indian batters in the auction. Kishan already has a strike rate of over 130 in all phases and has a favorable record against all bowling types apart from off spin. His six hitting ability coupled with intent in the middle overs makes him one of the few Indian batters who could be relied upon to both control the innings or initiate a counterattack depending on the match situation. Furthermore, Kishan can in theory bat anywhere between positions 1-4 as well as keep. This offers tremendous value in the IPL auction because having Kishan provides additional flexibility to the management in terms of constructing the team around him.