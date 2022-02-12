Play

Skipper Mithali Raj’s well-crafted half-century went in vain as India lost the first One-Day International against New Zealand by 62 runs in Queenstown on Saturday.

Opting to bowl, New Zealand rode on a splendid Suzie Bates century (106 off 111 balls) to score a challenging 275 and India were all-out for 213 in 49.4 overs.

India in their last ODI recorded their highest-ever run chase of 265 set by Australia in September last year, a win that had ended their rivals’ 26-match winning streak.

The 39-year-old Mithali, playing her 221st ODI, continued her impressive form in the format – she has scored seven fifties in the last 11 innings in ODIs – to keep India in the hunt with a 73-ball 59 (6x4).

Mithali also joined Charlotte Edwards in making 1,000 runs against four different teams – Australia, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand – in ODI cricket.

She also became the first Indian to reach 1,000 women’s ODI runs against New Zealand.

India had earlier lost the one-off T20I by 18 runs in their series opener on February 9. The second ODI of the five-match series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Inputs from PTI