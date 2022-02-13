Top buys from Day 1 at the IPL 2022 auction

TEAM   PLAYER   TYPE   PRICE  
Mumbai Indians   Ishan Kishan   Wicket Keeper   ₹15,25,00,000  
Chennai Super Kings   Deepak Chahar   Bowler   ₹14,00,00,000  
Kolkata Knight Riders   Shreyas Iyer   Batsman   ₹12,25,00,000  
Delhi Capitals   Shardul Thakur   Bowler   ₹10,75,00,000  
Royal Challengers Bangalore   Harshal Patel   All-Rounder   ₹10,75,00,000  
Royal Challengers Bangalore   Wanindu Hasaranga   All-Rounder   ₹10,75,00,000  
Sunrisers Hyderabad   Nicholas Pooran   Wicket Keeper   ₹10,75,00,000  
Gujarat Titans   Lockie Ferguson   Bowler   ₹10,00,00,000  
Lucknow Super Giants   Avesh Khan   Bowler   ₹10,00,00,000  
Rajasthan Royals   Prasidh Krishna   Bowler   ₹10,00,00,000

