Kerala Blasters breached the top-four positions after securing a narrow 1-0 win over East Bengal in their Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

The Yellows jumped into third position from sixth in the league table, thanks to the solitary goal by Enes Sipovic (49’) who scored the winner for the Kochi side with a towering header. As for the Red and Gold Brigade, the winless run extends to five matches.

Sipovic, the Blasters defender from Bosnia, rushed into the opposition box to connect well with a corner, guiding the ball past Prabhsukhan Gill in the East Bengal net to score his first ISL goal.

Kerala Blasters face a stern ATK Mohun Bagan test in their next outing at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday while East Bengal plays reigning champions Mumbai City at the PJN Stadium on Tuesday after a week’s gap.

Play