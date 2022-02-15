The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India.

Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.

Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala.

The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4 to 8 and the second Test will be played from March 12 to 16 in Bengaluru.